CAP UCLA Presents THE EQUALITY OF NIGHT AND DAY: FIRST GLIMPSE AND UPSIDE DOWN 

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance presents award-winning choreographer Ronald K. Brown and his company EVIDENCE performing The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse and Upside Down (1998) on Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $36 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse is a new work which challenges the presumptions of balance, equity and fairness with respect to young people, women and people of color, in light of contrary current events. The piece features an original score by acclaimed jazz pianist Jason Moran and spoken word by educator and activist Angela Davis.

Upside Down (1998) begins with the premonition of community mourning. The dance continues as a race reflecting the impetus that drives the individual towards their destiny. The dance uses the loss of a community member as a rite and calls for solidarity. The ascension and passing on of one soul is also used as an image to reflect that the destiny is to the self.

Blending African dance traditions with contemporary dance vocabulary, Brown creates an aesthetic style that is earthy, powerful and intimate. His work seamlessly explores liberation, community responsibility, spirituality and struggle. Brown founded EVIDENCE in 1985 with a mission of creating work that provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies and triumphs, using movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms in his blended style.

Funds for Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE were provided in part by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation Endowment Fund and the James A. Doolittle Endowment. The presentation of The Equality of Night and Day is made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The CAP UCLA Winter/Spring: 2021-22 Season continues on Thursday, March 17 at Royce Hall with a concert from Gustavo Santaolalla.