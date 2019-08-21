CAP UCLA Presents Sankai Juku's MEGURI: TEEMING SEA, TRANQUIL LAND

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Sankai Juku Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land on Sunday, October 6, at 7 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $29-$74 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

A much-anticipated event in the North American dance landscape, Sankai Juku will return to Royce Hall with Ushio Amagatsu's latest work, Meguri: Teeming Sea Tranquil Land. Ushio Amagatsu and his all-male, Tokyo based company are known for their elegance, technical precision and emotional depth. This beautiful new work is a poetic meditation on the passage of time as symbolized by the circulation of water and the seasonal transformation of the earth.

Sankai Juku premiered Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land at the Kitakyushu Performing Arts Center in Fukuoka, Japan in March of 2015. Amagastu describes the meaning of Meguri as "... a phenomenon like circulating water and all things that rotate." Set against an upstage relief of sea lily fossils, Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land is a meditative visual poem.

The term "Butoh" means "dance of darkness." As one of the premier choreographers today, Amagatsu's contemporary Butoh creations are sublime, visual spectacles and deeply moving theatrical experiences.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) is dedicated to the advancement of the contemporary performing arts in all disciplines - dance, music, spoken word, and theater, as well as emerging digital, collaborative and cross-platforms - by leading artists from around the globe. Part of UCLA's School of the Arts and Architecture, CAP UCLA curates and facilitates direct exposure to artists who are creating extraordinary works of art and fosters a vibrant learning community both on and off the UCLA campus. The organization invests in the creative process by providing artists with financial backing and time to experiment and expand their practices through strategic partnerships and collaborations. As an influential voice within the local, national and global art communities, CAP UCLA connects this generation to the next in order to preserve a living archive of our culture. CAP UCLA is also a safe harbor where cultural expression and artistic exploration can thrive, giving audiences the opportunity to experience real life through characters and stories on stage, and giving artists an avenue to challenge assumptions and advance new ways of seeing and understanding the world we live in now.

