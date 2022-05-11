Buskers Ball Makes LA Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

Buskers Ball makes its LA premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June 2022. An original new work and contemporary vaudeville play is set for the LA Fringe Festival premiere in 2022. While making the announcement, Cassandra Moselle, the Playwright/Producer, said that Buskers Ball is an LGBT+ themed play and features an ensemble cast of nine women. Presented by Whatnot Theatrics, the one-hour original play is written by Cassandra Moselle. On its theme, Cassandra said that it is based on women's issues and feminist story-telling.

Buskers Ball, whose world premiere was in Seattle in 2018, will be making its Los Angeles debut on June 5-25 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Cassandra, who has been described as an emerging female playwright, said that she is happy to be back after the two-year break caused by the pandemic.

"When rehearsals for Buskers Ball started, it felt like being home again. The two-plus years of the pandemic was the most time I've ever spent away from the stage, and to not only get to produce one of my shows but to have the first play I wrote have its LA premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival is amazing. Beyond amazing!" said Cassandra, who is also the Artistic Director of WhatNot Theatrics, apart from being the playwright.

One unique quality of play is that it makes space for collaboration with actors by leaving sections designated in the text for the actors to devise a moment to propel the story and their character forward. As explained by Cassandra, these sections are labeled as The Parts That Are Routines in the script, and these are true moments that allow the actors to use their special skills like dance, juggling, singing, etc., to contribute to the narrative. This component ensures that no two productions will ever be the same. The Parts That Are Routines are woven throughout the script and give it a vaudeville feel.

The event dates are: June 5 at 5 PM, June 11 at 10 PM, June 17 at 11:30 PM, June 19 at 6 PM, and June 25 at 8:30 PM. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved on the Hollywood Fringe Festival website: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7337?tab=tickets Whatnot Theatrics has been supporting actor-produced works since its formation. It has been emphasizing new and original works, classic stories, and performances in a vaudeville setting.

This is demonstrated by sentiments aired by one of the actors, Karen Shantz, who said it was an honour to be part of the cast. "I'm very excited to be starting rehearsals for this show, not only after two years of not doing live theatre but to also be included in a fantastic, all-female-identifying cast!" said Karen Shantz. For more information, visit: poweredbyshunpike.org/c/PBS/a/whatnottheatrics Synopsis

The play revolves around Mikey, who has been the boogeyman of the streets for months, terrorizing women who are unlucky enough to cross his path. That is, until Anora North, a street busker, tipped off the coppers as to Mikey's whereabouts. That should have been the end, with Mikey behind lock and key. But one night, Mikey escaped, and the word on the street is that he's not too happy that Anora ratted him out. News of Mikey's escape breaks at the Busker's Ball, an annual party where Johanna Tart showcases top busking talent in hopes of recruiting new buskers. But Mikey's out there somewhere. He could even be at the party looking for that busker that ratted him out.

About Whatnot Theatrics

Started in 2017, Whatnot Theatrics is a Seattle-based non-profit organization powered by Shunpike. Based on an actor as creator ethos, Whatnot Theatrics looks to support actor-produced works through ensemble-based performances and cabaret/burlesque Style Theater. It puts emphasis on new works, the reimagined retelling of classics, and actors as creators of solo/duo/group performances in a vaudeville setting.