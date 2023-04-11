Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Burbank Chorale Announces Spring Concert: A WORLD OF HARMONY

This concert will take you on a journey across continents and cultures, from the rolling hills of Ireland to the sun-kissed beaches of Brazil.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Join the Burbank Chorale for A World of Harmony, an unforgettable evening of music that celebrates the beauty and power of diverse musical traditions from around the world. Under the direction of Dr. Mikhail Shtangrud, the singers will perform an all-embracing program of choral masterpieces spanning classical, world, pop, and gospel genres.

This concert will take you on a journey across continents and cultures, from the rolling hills of Ireland to the sun-kissed beaches of Brazil, showcasing the universal language of music that unites us all. The Burbank Chorale is accompanied by noted pianist Dr. Anna Krendel.

The concert will be held on April 29, 2023 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 1920 W Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91201. Tickets are $15 in advance. $20 at the door. For more information call 818-759-9177 or email tickets@burbankchorale.org Buy tickets online Click Here

Founded in 1920, the Burbank Chorale is the longest continuously performing arts organization in the San Fernando Valley and one of the oldest musical groups in the state of California. Throughout its distinguished history, the Burbank Chorale has won numerous awards and has performed at historic events including Olympic Chorus during the 1932 Olympic games held in Los Angeles, and the World's Fair expositions in San Diego in 1935 and San Francisco in 1939. In 2007 and 2010, members of the Burbank Chorale performed at Carnegie Hall under the baton of John Rutter.




Josh Christina Joins Largest Agency To The World's Leading Cruise Lines: Blackburn International
Acclaimed recording artist and performer Josh Christina is excited to announce that he has officially joined the esteemed roster at Blackburn International: the largest entertainment agency for the world's leading cruise lines.
Celebration Theatre Debuts New Leadership & Launches Co-Artistic Director Search Photo
Celebration Theatre Debuts New Leadership & Launches Co-Artistic Director Search
Celebration Theatre recently presented its first live fundraiser since 2019, as part of a new partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, a prime opportunity to introduce new leadership and to share their commitments to the Los Angeles theatre community - and the queer community at large. 
Music Forward Foundation to Host Job Fair Devoted to the Music and Live Entertainment Indu Photo
Music Forward Foundation to Host Job Fair Devoted to the Music and Live Entertainment Industry
Live Nation's charitable partner Music Forward Foundation will present All Access Fest, the world's most unique job fair and one of the only free career fairs for youth devoted to music and live entertainment industry jobs.
LA Opera to Present Free Live Simulcast of Verdis OTELLO in May Photo
LA Opera to Present Free Live Simulcast of Verdi's OTELLO in May
At 7:30pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023, LA Opera's production of the towering operatic masterpiece will be transmitted live in high-definition video from nine cameras at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to large LED screens at California State University, Dominguez Hills and the Santa Monica Pier.

