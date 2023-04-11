Burbank Chorale Announces Spring Concert: A WORLD OF HARMONY

Join the Burbank Chorale for A World of Harmony, an unforgettable evening of music that celebrates the beauty and power of diverse musical traditions from around the world. Under the direction of Dr. Mikhail Shtangrud, the singers will perform an all-embracing program of choral masterpieces spanning classical, world, pop, and gospel genres.

This concert will take you on a journey across continents and cultures, from the rolling hills of Ireland to the sun-kissed beaches of Brazil, showcasing the universal language of music that unites us all. The Burbank Chorale is accompanied by noted pianist Dr. Anna Krendel.

The concert will be held on April 29, 2023 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 1920 W Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91201. Tickets are $15 in advance. $20 at the door. For more information call 818-759-9177 or email tickets@burbankchorale.org Buy tickets online Click Here

Founded in 1920, the Burbank Chorale is the longest continuously performing arts organization in the San Fernando Valley and one of the oldest musical groups in the state of California. Throughout its distinguished history, the Burbank Chorale has won numerous awards and has performed at historic events including Olympic Chorus during the 1932 Olympic games held in Los Angeles, and the World's Fair expositions in San Diego in 1935 and San Francisco in 1939. In 2007 and 2010, members of the Burbank Chorale performed at Carnegie Hall under the baton of John Rutter.