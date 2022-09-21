BroadStage Presents Gabriela Martinez Next Month

Gabriela Martinez will perform for one evening presented by BroadStage at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.



Versatile, daring, and insightful, Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez has received rave reviews for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations, and her elegant stage presence. Ms. Martinez returns to BroadStage following her acclaimed appearance at The Edye with an evening of both contemporary and classical compositions including Caroline Shaw's Gustave Le Gray, Beethoven's Bagatelles (Selections), and Mazzoli's Heartbreaker.



Tickets starting at $40 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198105®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.



Versatile, daring, and insightful, Venezuelan-born pianist Gabriela Martinez is establishing a reputation both nationally and internationally for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations, and her elegant stage presence.



Since making her orchestral debut at age 7, Ms. Martinez has played with such distinguished orchestras as the San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, New Jersey, Tucson, West Michigan, Pacific and Fort Worth symphonies; the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Germany's Stuttgarter Philharmoniker, MDR Rundfunkorchester, Nürnberger Philharmoniker, and MDR Leipzig Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; Canada's Victoria Symphony Orchestra; the Costa Rica National Symphony; and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra in Venezuela. In the past four seasons she has appeared with the Knoxville, Pacific, Richmond, Charlotte, Grand Rapids, Pasadena, Billings, Richardson, Springfield, Wichita, and Waco symphony orchestras; the Orlando, Boise, and Dayton philharmonics; the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia; the Atlantic Classical Orchestra; and the Symphony of Southeast Texas. Orchestral engagements in the 2021-22 season include the Omaha, Hartford, Texarkana, and San Antonio symphony orchestras.



She has performed with conductors Gustavo Dudamel, James Gaffigan, James Conlon, Marcelo Lehninger and Guillermo Figueroa, among many others, and at such esteemed venues as New York's Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Merkin Hall, and Alice Tully Hall; The Broad Stage in Santa Monica; the El Paso Pro Musica and Kansas City Harriman-Jewell series; Canada's Glenn Gould Studio; Salzburg's Grosses Festspielhaus; Dresden's Semperoper; Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens; and Paris's Palace of Versailles. Her festival credits include the Mostly Mozart, Ravinia, and Rockport festivals in the United States; Italy's Festival dei Due Mondi (Spoleto); Switzerland's Verbier Festival; the Festival de Radio France et Montpellier; and Japan's Tokyo International Music Festival.



Amplified Soul, her debut solo album released in 2016 by Delos Records, features a wide-ranging program including works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, and Szymanowski. The album also pays homage to acclaimed composers Mason Bates and Dan Visconti, whose title selection Amplified Soul (world premiere recording), was written for Ms. Martinez. She collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producer David Frost on the album. A music video of Visconti's Amplified Soul can be found on Ms. Martinez's YouTube Channel.



Her wide-ranging career includes world premieres of new music, live performance broadcasts, and interviews on TV and radio. Ms. Martinez's performances have been featured on National Public Radio, CNN, PBS, 60 Minutes, ABC, From the Top, Radio France, WQXR and WNYC (New York), MDR Kultur and Deutsche Welle (Germany), NHK (Japan), RAI (Italy), and on numerous television and radio stations in Venezuela.



Ms. Martinez was the First Prize winner of the Anton G. Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Dresden, and a semifinalist at the 12th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, where she also received the Jury Discretionary Award. She began her piano studies in Caracas with her mother, Alicia Gaggioni, and attended The Juilliard School, where she earned her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees as a full scholarship student of Yoheved Kaplinsky. Ms. Martinez was a fellow of Carnegie Hall's The Academy, and a member of Ensemble Connect (formerly known as Ensemble ACJW), while concurrently working on her doctoral studies with Marco Antonio de Almeida in Halle, Germany.