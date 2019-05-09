Book Passage and Curran Host Novelist Margaret Atwood

Carole Shorenstein Hays announced today that Book Passage and Curran will present a special one-night-only event featuring a conversation with acclaimed novelist Margaret Atwood-moderated by best-selling author and host of "Foreword," Kelly Corrigan-at the Carol Channing Theater at San Francisco's Lowell High School (1101 Eucalyptus Drive) on Tuesday, September 24 at 7 p.m. The event is part of Curran's popular SHOW & TELL series, featuring topical and entertaining events, and will launch Curran About Town, a new series of Curran programming outside of the theater walls. The conversation will center on "The Testaments," Atwood's long-awaited sequel to her seminal novel, "The Handmaid's Tale." To celebrate the occasion, Curran and Book Passage will invite 100 students from Lowell High to attend the event free of charge. Tickets ($50-$65) for the SHOW & TELL event include a copy of "The Testaments" and will go on sale this summer. To be notified about first access to tickets, visit SFCURRAN.com/margaret-atwood.



"With Harry Potter and the Cursed Child occupying our Curran stage starting this fall, we have the great opportunity to expand our canvas beyond the stage and into the Bay Area with Curran About Town," says Carole Shorenstein Hays. "Keep your eyes peeled for Curran events and activities around the city that complement the programming at the theater-including more SHOW & TELL's and partnerships with our friends at Book Passage. I'm thrilled to present this conversation between two brilliant female authors as part of this effort."



In her brilliant sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," Margaret Atwood answers the questions that have tantalized readers for decades. When the van door slammed on Offred's future at the end of "The Handmaid's Tale," readers had no way of telling what lay ahead for her-freedom, prison or death. With "The Testaments," the wait is over. Atwood's sequel picks up the story 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.



Says Atwood, "Dear Readers: Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we've been living in."



Margaret Atwood, whose work has been published in thirty-five countries, is the author of more than forty books of fiction, poetry, and critical essays. In addition to "The Handmaid's Tale," her novels include "Cat's Eye," short-listed for the 1989 Booker Prize; "Alias Grace," which won the Giller Prize in Canada and the Premio Mondello in Italy; "The Blind Assassin," winner of the 2000 Booker Prize; "Oryx and Crake," short-listed for the 2003 Man Booker Prize; "The Year of the Flood;" and "MaddAddam." She is the recipient of the Los Angeles TimesInnovator's Award, and lives in Toronto with the writer Graeme Gibson.



Kelly Corrigan is the author of four New York Times bestselling memoirs including "The Middle Place" and her most recent book, "Tell Me More." She has written for O Magazine and been on the "Today Show" five times. She is also the creative force behind Notes & Words, an annual concert for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, which has raised over $12 million in the last 10 years.



From the White House to the Great White Way, Curran's SHOW & TELL all-star lineup has previously featured Former FBI Director James Comey, Senator Kamala Harris, former White House photographer Pete Souza, the writers and creative minds behind SOFT POWER, David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori and Broadway legend Patti LuPone, comedians Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, and Monty Python original member Eric Idle.





