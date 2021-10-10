Binge Free Festival Adds Events in October and November

Binge Free Festival, the festival of free theatre performances based at Santa Monica Playhouse, has just added two more events to the festival line-up. These will be virtual, i.e. online. Both events are free of charge.

The Palligator Show

Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PDT

A Family Theatre musical for all ages - written by and starring Shelley Fisher. The perfect Pal from the marshes of the friendly planet of Palifornia, the Palligator (Alec Bigelson) comes to earth with his adorable female counterpart The Galligator (Missy Pieken) to celebrate "Palloween" and teach children how to get along in an entertaining and educational format.

To access the streaming link to THE PALLIGATOR SHOW, make a reservation at (310) 394-9779 ext.1, or e-mail theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com

Flourish In Festivals

Saturday, November 13 at 1:00 p.m. PST

Learn what it takes to create and perform a One Person Play that will excel in the Festival Circuit. This special virtual event will be hosted by Soaring Solo Founder & CEO and Director and Developer of these powerful plays, Jessica Lynn Johnson. Jessica will be joined by a panel of highly skilled Solo Artists whose work was recently selected to perform in the Binge Fringe Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse, the NAMBA Women's Voices Festival in Ventura, and other international festivals as well. Jessica will lead these profound panelists and the audience in a dynamic and in-depth discussion and Q&A about joys, challenges, and opportunities in the festival world.

Panelists include writer-performers Liesel Hlista, Azo Safo, Catherine Barnes, Veronica Carey Matthews, Tatum Langton, Kirsten Laurel Caplan, Heather Keller, Bethany Vee, Carla Delaney, and publicist Philip Sokoloff.

FLOURISH IN FESTIVALS will be held on Zoom. To gain access to the Zoom link, please make a reservation at SoaringSoloArtist@gmail.com . A Zoom link will be sent to you.