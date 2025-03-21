Bethel Music Welcomes Worship Leaders Garett And Kate Serban To Its Renowned Artist Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bethel Music expands its distinguished collective of worship leaders and songwriters with the addition of Garett and Kate Serban.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., the couple joins a community of renowned artists such as Brian and Jenn Johnson, Josh Baldwin, Kristene DiMarco, Zahriya Zachary, David Funk, John Wilds, and others who have shaped the global worship landscape with their powerful music.

Garett, a Franklin native, and Kate, originally from Beaumont, Texas, were both raised in ministry as senior pastor's kids, shaping their early lives and musical callings. Kate began leading worship at the age of eight, while Garett took the reins in his youth group during middle school. Their ministry paths ultimately converged in Estero, Fla., where they served as worship pastors at the same church, solidifying the foundation for their collaborative journey.

In March 2024, following a divine prompting, Garett and Kate premiered live "Worship Sessions" every Friday online to invite people to join them in moments of worship. "Worship Sessions" became a gathering designed around simple, unhurried worship with no agenda but to encounter the presence of God. What began as a step of obedience quickly grew into a movement, leading them to officially partner with Bethel Music in December 2024.

"We've always believed in the power of simplicity in worship-creating spaces where people can genuinely encounter Jesus," says Garett and Kate Serban. "Joining Bethel Music is an incredible opportunity to expand that vision and continue writing and leading songs that invite others to step into authentic, life-changing encounters with God. We are so honored and humbled to be a part of this movement and full of expectation for what's ahead."

"We are SO excited to have the Serbans join the Bethel Music family!," says Bethel Music's Co-Founder and Worship Leader Jenn Johnson. "They are so special!!"

About Bethel Music

Bethel Music is a worship movement pursuing the presence of God and capturing fresh expressions of worship out of Redding, California. Bethel Music has grown from a local church music ministry to an internationally renowned collective of songwriters, artists and musicians. Brian and Jenn Johnson co-founded the movement in 2001 to raise up worshippers, take hold of their true identities, and pursue intimacy with God, above all else. Since 2001, Bethel Music has released 27 albums, including their most recent live worship album, We Must Respond (2025), Moments: Wait (2024), Simple (2022), Homecoming (Live) (2021), Revival's In The Air (Live) (2020), and many more. Each album carries a unique theme and features some of the most well-recognized artists in the genre.

This year, Bethel Music was GRAMMY nominated for the song "Holy Forever" feat. Jenn Johnson and Cece Winans, and in 2024, won the Dove award for "Holy Forever" for "Best Song of the Year." In 2021, the label was nominated for six Dove Awards, and another 11 in 2022, spanning across categories like "Songwriter of the Year," "Worship Album of the Year," and "Inspirational and Rock/Contemporary Song of the Year." Since forming, Bethel Music has broken records, ranking in CCLI's Top 25 songs since 2013. Their song, "Goodness of God" was ranked #1 for over three years. "This Is Amazing Grace," has ranked in the Top 25 songs since 2014; "No Longer Slaves" since 2016; and "The Lion and the Lamb" since 2017. In addition, "Reckless Love" has appeared in the Top 10 since 2018; and "Living Hope" in the Top 10 since 2019. Hitting a new stride over the last few years, Bethel Music has continually ranked at #6 in the Top 10 radio market share.

Comments