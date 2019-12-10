Best Selling Author Dr. Venus Opal Reese Announces The Raw Truth Book+Tour

Best-selling author and acclaimed international speaker and business mentor Dr. Venus Opal Reese made headlines for her inspiring and true story of rising from the tough streets of Baltimore, to earning a Stanford Ph.D. and becoming a self-made millionaire. Today, she is unleashing her new book and accompanying national tour, The Raw Truth Book+Tour.

The Raw Truth Book+Tour follows the release of Dr. Venus' new book, The Raw Truth: A Pimp Daughter's Diary, the honest and intimate account of her spiritual healing through turning her trauma and pain into peace, purpose, passion and profits. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.com.

The Raw Truth Book+Tour brings Dr. Venus' story and new book to life. Kicking off in Santa Monica, California on January 17th, 2020, The Raw Truth Book+Tour will feature a 3-in-1 experience in each city. Each tour stop includes a book signing, a personal growth and wealth workshop teaching women the principles necessary to live their own raw truth and a live, solo performance from Dr. Venus. Her one-woman show is in the tradition of Spalding Gray (Swimming To Cambodia), Ntozake Shange (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf) and Eve Ensler (The Vagina Monologues).

Real, raw, erotic, vulnerable and unapologetically human, The Raw Truth Book+Tour inspires women (and the men who love them) worldwide to tell the truth they've been hiding under success, red bottoms, and hard work. It's time to heal the silenced little girl inside and set free the woman she was destined to become. Dr Venus Opal Reese and The Raw Truth Book+Tour speaks to everyone who craves a safe and inclusive space to join an army of truth-tellers and become their real, raw and authentic selves.

Dr. Venus Opal Reese previously led her sold-out Black Woman Millionaire Tour in 2018, an inspiring program teaching black women in business how to break the million-dollar mark on their own terms. The accompanying book, The Black Woman Millionaire: A Revolutionary Act that DEFIES Impossible is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

THE RAW TRUTH BOOK+TOUR CITIES AND DATES

Santa Monica - January, 17,18, and 19, 2020

Los Angeles - February 29, 2020

Houston - March 21, 2020

Atlanta - April 18, 2020

Chicago - May 16, 2020

New York City - June 13, 2020

Baltimore - July 18, 2020

For more information on the The Raw Truth Book+Tour and to purchase tickets, visit www.venusopal.com

About Dr. Venus Opal Reese

Acclaimed Inspirational Speaker, Best-Selling Author, Award-Winning Performance Artist, Marketing Alchemist™, and Business Mentor, Dr. Venus Opal Reese went from living on the streets and eating out of trash cans to obtaining two master's degrees and a Ph.D. from Stanford University. Previously, she worked as a university professor before investing in herself and her entrepreneurial skills. Her business, Defy Impossible, grossed $5 million in less than six years without government funding, loans, investors or a sales team by turning herself into a category of one. Her clients have grossed millions since implementing her strategies and systems.





