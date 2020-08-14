Ben Platt and James Corden Host The Adderley School's RED TALK

The event will take place on August 23rd at 8pm CST/6pm PST.

Join the Adderley School for an intimate, uninterrupted hour with Ben Platt and James Corden, August 23, at 8 PM CST / 6 PM PST. Proceeds will benefit the Adderley School Foundation... Empowering All Kids & Spreading Joy.

Ben studied at ADDERLEY for ten years, starting at age six, and has been hugely successful in his following years. A star on the Broadway stage, in film, and in the music industry, he truly is blazing a trail as bright as the sun!

Ben began his career in theatre as a child, appearing in The Music Man and Auntie Mame at the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the Broadway tour of Caroline or Change. He won over countless hearts in the role of Benji in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise. On Broadway, he starred as Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon and as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, having won the Tony award for Best Actor in a Musical. As a recording artist, he released his debut album, Sing to Me Instead, in 2019 and appeared in Lin Manuel Miranda's exquisite Hamildrops mashup, "Found/Tonight." Since 2019, he has also starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor -- Television Series Musical or Comedy.

You won't want to miss this EXCLUSIVE ADDERLEY EVENT on Sunday August 23rd, 8pm CST. James and Ben will discuss Ben's experience with ADDERLEY, his career since, and life lessons he's gathered along the way!

"Not only did I make my most meaningful friendships at THE ADDERLEY SCHOOL, but it also really nurtured my love of Musical Theatre and planted this seed in me that has lasted my whole life. It taught me how to carry myself as a professional, invest in a character, and form a family with every show that I do." - Ben Platt

Ticket Prices:

$20/General Admission allows access to the event only.

$50/Premier Admission includes access to the event and an autographed photo of Ben Platt

$100/VIP Admission includes access to the event, access to a special VIP Pre-Show reception with Ben and James, an autographed photo of Ben, plus admittance to an exclusive silent auction of Ben Platt-autographed memorabilia!

Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/3gJTQQK

