Beck Black to Perform Live in Hollywood in June
"Beck Black" is a multi genre and multi instrumentalist with a brand and a band formed in 2014 in Los Angeles, CA.
Beck Black will make her return to the stage after almost 2 years, on June 18, 2021 at Boardner's by La Belle in Hollywood, CA! She will be headlining at 10PM!
Get Lucky - An Indie Dance Party w/ Gigamesh + Special Guest [LIVE] at Boardner's Hollywood FREE to first 100 people w/ RSVP
TICKETS AND INFORMATION:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-lucky-an-indie-dance-party-w-gigamesh-beck-black-live-tickets-154614348679
Beck Black also has a FAB new single that became available last month, entitled "Another Dimension" with the legendary Tony Valentino of The Standells (Dirty Water)! Her next album comes out in July, entitled: "Hollywood Blvd" - and she will be previewing songs from that at the show!
"Beck Black" is a multi genre and multi instrumentalist with a brand and a band formed in 2014 in Los Angeles, CA - the band has an upcoming album release entitled "Hollywood Blvd" due in July 2021. Her most recent release in 2020 featured Ringo Starr from "The Beatles" on drums for "Who's Gonna Save Rock N Roll"! She is also part of the electro duo "JYNX", with two songs placed in the Netflix movie, "Dumplin". Besides making music, she has appeared on TV, films, and online shows including "S.W.A.T", "Ruth & Lori", Beverly Pills", and many others. She is currently working on several new releases including a country EP entitled "Electric Cowgirl" recorded in Nashville, TN and NYC.
BECK BLACK LINKS:
WEBSITE
www.beckblack.com
SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/16JYicXQ00aYwLuKQJ7UZz
https://www.facebook.com/BeckStarBlack
https://www.instagram.com/beckblackmusic/
YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rSBMh99cRJICEYUPZfBdA/videos
DEEZER
https://www.deezer.com/artist/5622863/radio?autoplay=true
IHEART
https://www.iheart.com/artist/radio-Beck+Black-30362536?autoplay=true
APPLE ITUNES
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/beck-black/421390216
PANDORA
https://www.pandora.com/station/play/4594413391216570619
TIDAL
https://tidal.com/browse/artist/5496075