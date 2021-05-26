Beck Black to Perform Live in Hollywood in June

Beck Black will make her return to the stage after almost 2 years, on June 18, 2021 at Boardner's by La Belle in Hollywood, CA! She will be headlining at 10PM!

Get Lucky - An Indie Dance Party w/ Gigamesh + Special Guest [LIVE] at Boardner's Hollywood FREE to first 100 people w/ RSVP

TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-lucky-an-indie-dance-party-w-gigamesh-beck-black-live-tickets-154614348679

Beck Black also has a FAB new single that became available last month, entitled "Another Dimension" with the legendary Tony Valentino of The Standells (Dirty Water)! Her next album comes out in July, entitled: "Hollywood Blvd" - and she will be previewing songs from that at the show!

"Beck Black" is a multi genre and multi instrumentalist with a brand and a band formed in 2014 in Los Angeles, CA - the band has an upcoming album release entitled "Hollywood Blvd" due in July 2021. Her most recent release in 2020 featured Ringo Starr from "The Beatles" on drums for "Who's Gonna Save Rock N Roll"! She is also part of the electro duo "JYNX", with two songs placed in the Netflix movie, "Dumplin". Besides making music, she has appeared on TV, films, and online shows including "S.W.A.T", "Ruth & Lori", Beverly Pills", and many others. She is currently working on several new releases including a country EP entitled "Electric Cowgirl" recorded in Nashville, TN and NYC.

