Beacon Theater Company Will Present WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD

The Beacon Theater Company concludes their inaugural season with Joe Calarco's thought-provoking comedy, Walter Cronkite is Dead. Performances runs November 8-24 at the company's new venue the Elite Theatre in Oxnard.

If you think this comedy revolves around the legendary CBS broadcast journalist, Walter Cronkite, you're wrong. The play's theme focuses on finding common ground amid differing political views. A fierce thunderstorm shuts down airports along the East Coast. Two women, by all appearances, with nothing in common, find themselves stuck at Reagan National Airport.

Ever sat in a cramped space for a long time next to an annoying stranger who won't shut up? Patty, a blue-collar woman from a red state, seems unable to tolerate silence. Margaret, a reserved, educated, liberal, Washingtonian acts reluctant to share her thoughts or her table. Forced together for a long night in a public place, the two strangers have no choice but to share a bottle of wine and talk...and listen.

Patty and Margaret share details of their lives that lead them to a place of kinship neither of them imagined. Yes, Walter Cronkite is dead, but his wisdom and compassion lives on in this insightful comedy The San Diego Union-Tribune called, "Charming, funny."

Imagine the possibilities if people from opposite sides of the political aisle stopped shouting and took one night to listen. According to Variety, "The play's sermon against demonizing those with whom we disagree couldn't be more relevant."

Jill Dolan and Sindy McKay star in this laugh out-loud evening directed by Kathleen Bosworth.

The Beacon Theater Company launched in May 2019 by Tom Eubanks, Steve Grumette, Anna Kotula and Howard Leader.





