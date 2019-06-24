Fresh off the company's successful debut of OFF Balance, a new experimental series which launched in March of this year, Barak Ballet returns to the proscenium stage on June 28-29 in Santa Monica, presenting a contemporary dance repertoire that has quickly propelled Barak's reputation as one of LA's most exciting dance companies.

This much-anticipated dance event features world premieres by three of today's most acclaimed ballet choreographers. Making his Los Angeles debut, choreographer Ma Cong ("Powerful," Washington Post) will be setting a new work, as will South African born Andi Schermoly ("choreographically tight, intense, and beautiful," Dominion Post, NZ). Also featured will be a new work by artistic director & company founder, Melissa Barak ("a rugged individualist in the crowd of boy wonder choreographers," LA Dance Chronicle) choreographed to remixes of Terry Riley's "In C".

Barak Ballet performs its June concert series, New Repertoire, at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA, on Friday, June 28th and Saturday, June 29th at 8pm.

Barak states, "It's an honor to have Andi and Ma set new works on the company. I've been following their careers for awhile and have been so impressed with their artistic range and musicality. The rapport they build with dancers falls well within the company's artistic mission. This year has been an exciting one for we are now carving out an annual season schedule. With the launch of OFF Balance in March, adding another repertoire program in the Fall is now well within reach, both artistically and financially, bringing us closer to presenting great dance in L.A. all year round."

As Broadway World reviewer Valerie-Jean Miller wrote in her July 2018 piece, "BWW Review: BARAK BALLET ~ BEAUTIFUL, BRAVE, BOLD AND BOUNTIFUL at THE BROAD STAGE," of Barak's world premier of Cypher: "A brilliant choice to begin the presentation. Very striking, visually, set against a black background, their electric turquoise leo- and uni-tards giving us a clear vision of every movement made; designed by Holly Hynes. Lighting was by Nathan Scheuer. Exquisite technique displayed and the preciseness with which they performed was remarkable. Ms. Barak chose her dancers well, and all of them were perfectly tuned in to one another."

Barak stands as as one of the most remarkable protégés of the legendary Yvonne Mounsey (principal for George Balanchine in the original New York City Ballet). After Barak's formative training under Mounsey and at School of American Ballet (SAB), Barak made her mark on the New York & East Coast contemporary ballet and cross-disciplinary dance+art scenes. Barak danced for a decade with New York City Ballet an choreographed for the SAB and then the company for the following season at age 22.

Barak Ballet, now in it's 6th year, could well be considered a modern expression of the Balanchine/ Mounsey's legacy, going forward in a contemporary and experimental direction. Still classical at its roots but with a newly developed, invigorating interpretation. Recently Broadway World previewed Westside Ballet's spectacular Gala honoring the centennial year of Mounsey's birth at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica on June 8th. Several of the dancers in the Westside Ballet Centennial Gala such as Lucia Connolly, Lauren Fadeley and Zachary Guthier, are dancing in the upcoming Barak concert.

Ms. Barak is an L.A. native and alumna of Santa Monica based schools Crossroads and Westside School of Ballet. Her professional dance career spans thirteen years between the New York City Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet and Morphoses, The Wheeldon Company. In 2013, Barak Ballet was conceived to celebrate the needs of dance enthusiasts for the 21st century, it's where traditional and progressive dance styles merge and where unlocking the raw emotion and innate artistry from every company dancer is of utmost importance.

BWW insiders were impressed with Barak's video showcasing the New Rep rehearsals 'live' in studio: https://www.facebook.com/BarakBallet/videos/458132894946303/. Video by Selena Moshell.

Tickets are currently for sale at: www.barakballet.org. Tickets range from $40 - $75 and is assigned seating. The performance includes two 15 minute intermissions.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You