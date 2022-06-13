BWW Interview: PRETTY WOMAN's Olivia Valli On The Show & Her Most Essential Family

The national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical lands at the Dolby Theatre beginning June 15, 2022, for its Los Angeles Premiere. Jerry Mitchell directs the cast led by Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli.

I got a chance to pepper Olivia with a few questions on her Pretty Woman journey.

Thank you taking the time for this interview, Olivia!

You originally auditioned for the role of Vivian's friend Kit De Luca. What do you remember of that audition and who suggested that you audition for Vivian?

All I remember is how nervous I was to have my first in-person callback since the shutdown. Everything felt so unfamiliar, and I was really focused on grounding myself for my callback. When I walked into the room I sang "Rodeo Drive,"and I was asked to wait outside. That's when I was handed the Vivian packet. Our music supervisor, Will Van Dyke, was the person that suggested me to Jerry Mitchell. So, it was really all because of Will that I was even considered for the role.

Would you consider yourself an actress-singer-dancer? A singer/actress/dancer? Or a dancer/singer/actress? How easy was it for you to pick up your director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell's steps?

I used to consider myself a singer/actor/dancer but now I think I'm an actor/singer/dancer. Only because storytelling is at the front of my mind every time I'm singing a song now. There were some days I picked up Jerry's steps quickly but then other days I was VERY confused. I've never done a tango or a ballroom dance step in my life, so it was a learning curve but in the end it all clicked for me quite quickly.

If you were to submit Vivian on an online dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

I would definitely say a tough cookie with a soft inside, authentic, funny, determined, loyal, and fearless.

Had you seen the movie before?

I saw the movie four months into my contract. I didn't want any influence from the movie affecting my audition or my rehearsal process because I wanted the part to be completely authentic to me.

Tell us how special it was for you to play your real-life grandmother Mary Delgado in the Off-Broadway revival of Jersey Boys in 2019?

When I played my grandma, it felt like I could feel her with me when I put the costumes on. It made me so proud to be a part of this family especially because my nana and I were so close. I mean we even shared a room together before she passed. It felt like the ultimate way to honor her, her impact on my family, and a way to thank her for everything she did for me when I was a kid. It will always be one of the biggest honors of my life to have played her.

Any words of wisdom that that your grandfather Frankie give you that you always adhere to, to this day?

Absolutely. Work hard and when you think you've done everything you can, work harder. How you treat people is more important than the work you're doing. Family is more important than money.

The Dolby in Los Angeles will be your 26thstop of your 32-city tour (with Segerstrom in Costa Mesa in July). Any city you're most anxious to play in?

Honestly, I'm nervous to play L.A.! My family and a lot of important people will be there to see the show and I'm trying to remember that I'm doing great work and I need to trust myself and trust the Pretty Woman team.

The movie Pretty Woman's original ending didn't test well with its audience. Would it be giving away the Pretty Woman: The Musical's ending if you can hint that the audience can expect a happy ending?

I won't say too much but Vivian definitely gets her fairytale :)

Thank you again, Olivia! I look forward to meeting your Vivian.

