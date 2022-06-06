BWW Interview: Actor Nick Duckart Talks COME FROM AWAY and More!

The national tour of Come From Away landed at the Ahmanson May 31, 2022. The true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001 and how the small town in Newfoundland unselfishly welcomed them. Nick Duckart, part of this crazy talented ensemble, found some time between shows to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Nick!

You started the national tour of Come From Away in 2018. Where were you when the theatre lights got turned off?

As a company, we were about to perform in Dallas, Texas when we got the initial news that we were shutting down indefinitely. At the time, we had no concept of how long we would be away from the show. My wife and I spent the beginning of the shutdown catching up with our families in Miami, expecting this to be a short-term break. Little did we know that we would be away for 18 months.

Are most of your fellow touring mates back for this continuance of the tour?

Yes! All, but one, of our "pre-shutdown" cast are back with the tour. The same goes for our incredible band and crew.

You play multiple characters in Come From Away. Are you playing the same characters you did when you first started the tour?

Yes. I began the tour playing the role of "Kevin J./Ali & Others," and it is the role I currently play.

In an alternate universe, in what situation would you find all your characters interacting? A line at the DMV? In a bar cheering on a game on TV? At a mutual friend's wedding?

What an interesting question! Without giving away too much about my characters (for those who may not have seen the show yet) I would say they would all meet at one of my character's restaurants. They would all break bread and share stories of how this special moment in time changed them; all whilst being treated to some amazing food!

What would your three-line pitch of Come From Away be?

You'll Laugh, you'll cry. You'll Laugh and Cry at the same time. It's a show about humanity at its best.

What's your secret to keeping your performances fresh after all the cities you've done?

Our creative team has given us the gift to be able to give different performances every night. Try different tactics, different intentions, etc. So, being able to have that freedom to try something new on a particular line, or to dry a different intonation on a speech pattern, etc., allows us to keep it fresh after over 850 performances.

What has been the most unexpected audience reaction you've witnessed since the beginning of the Come From Away tour?

I knew the show was great, after having seen it on Broadway. I knew audiences would enjoy it. But I had no concept of the amount of sound that comes from the audience each night at the end of the show as soon as the blackout happens. It's one of my most humbling, exciting and rewarding aspects of this job. The euphoric eruption of sound still gives me chills every night.

You just completed your run at the San Diego Civic Theatre and are starting your Tucson, Arizona stop at Centennial Hall before landing at the Ahmanson in Los Angeles. Is there any city where you're most excited to play in? (Friends? Family? Memorable experiences?)

I've been on this tour for a very long time, and we have played some of the cities I was most looking forward to. Miami for the hometown/family connection. Seattle because I love the Pacific Northwest. But I do have to say that San Diego and Los Angeles are both cities that I am ALWAYS excited to return to. They're both just incredible cities with so much to offer. Great food, great music, great sports, great outdoor activities, and the list goes on and on.

What traveling tips would you give to a touring newbie?

Treat your travel day like an actual day off. We travel very frequently, and sometimes, our day off is spent traveling from one city to the next. Once I land, I try to make the most of the time I have left. Go to a nice restaurant. Watch a baseball game. Go to a movie. You gotta have balance while on the road.

Is there a special item you always have on your dressing room table?

Pictures of my family.

Do you have a pre-show warm-up you religiously do?

I do a substantial physical and vocal warm up.

You starred in a number of productions at the Actors Playhouse in Miami-Dade, Florida. What about the Actors Playhouse keeps you going back on their stage?

Miami was my home base for the majority of my life. Actors Playhouse was the largest regional theatre for musicals in the county, and they always presented shows I was passionate about doing. Shows I was excited to do. I also had, and continue to have, a lovely relationship with its Artistic Director, David Arisco. So, any time I got a chance to work at a theatre my family could come to, all whilst working with a team I thoroughly enjoyed sharing creative space with. It was a no brainer.

You starred in three different productions of Evita as Juan Peron? Would you be willing to don his official duds again?

Oh, absolutely. I am of Argentine descent. So, any time I get to stand on the Balcony of the Casa Rosada with my country's flag over my chest is a thrill.

I love seeing what special skills an actor lists on his resume. Have you always been able to "grow a 5 O'clock shadow by 3pm"?

Ha, ha! You have done your research. I mean... I started growing a beard when I was like... 11 years old. I have always been pretty hairy, and my hair is very dark. So, even when I shave, there's always a shadow there. That was also meant to be a conversation starter on my resume. And clearly....it worked. Ha, ha!

Thank you again, Nick! I look forward to meeting all your characters in Come From Away.

Thank you so much! I can't wait for them to meet you, as well!

