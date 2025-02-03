BROTHERS OF AFFLICTION Announced At Willie Agee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning play Brothers of Affliction, written and directed by acclaimed playwright Paris Crayton III, will make its Los Angeles debut at the Willie Agee Playhouse in Inglewood from March 14-30, 2025.

This gripping drama follows three brothers-each battling their own inner demons-who are forced to confront their fractured relationships after a volatile night together. As tempers flare and old wounds resurface, they must decide whether they can mend what's broken or if this night will forever shatter their bond.

Paris Crayton III, a 2023/2024 Geffen playhouse Writers Room alum, whose work is celebrated for its raw and thought-provoking storytelling, shared his inspiration for writing the play:

"I wanted to explore the complexities of brotherhood and the emotional weight of unspoken pain to begin the healing process. This story is my way of diving into those dynamics and asking what it takes to heal and forgive when the past looms so heavily."

Bringing this story to life is a powerhouse cast featuring, O'Bryan A. Neely (The Outsider), Byron Coolie (Chicago Fire), and Phillip McNair (Jess Goes West), who bring incredible depth and authenticity to their roles.

Reflecting on his experience, Neely said: "It's about showing the vulnerability of Black men. That's what I love about this piece so much-it shows Black men in a different light. We also have pain, hurt, and trauma."

McNair added: "For me, the driving force of my character throughout the play is love, and I am a huge advocate for that. If the world had a little bit more love, then I think it would be a better place."

Produced by a dynamic team of creatives, including Lindsay A. Jenkins, founder of Maroon Arts and Culture; Bianca Garrison-Quick, co-founder of The POW Creatives, Inc.; Mildred Marie Langford, founder & CEO of Little Black Pearl Production; and Paris Crayton III, playwright and founder of PC3 Productions; Brothers of Affliction is a must-see theatrical experience that promises to leave audiences deeply moved.

Coolie shared his admiration for the playwright: "Paris is a talented writer and a wonderful human being - I am inspired by the idea of reconciliation among siblings."

Performances will take place at the Willie Agee Playhouse, 714 Warren Lane, Inglewood, CA 90302. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sundays at 2:00 pm. Secure your tickets now-$40 in advance, $45 at the door-available on Eventbrite.

About Paris Crayton III

Paris Crayton III is an acclaimed playwright, director, and actor whose works have been celebrated for their depth, emotion, and ability to address complex social issues. With Brothers of Affliction, he continues his tradition of bringing powerful stories to life on stage.

