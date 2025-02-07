BLACK BASTARD Brings Award-Winning Soul & Style To Whitefire Theatre Solofest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out run at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, writer/performer Jon Joseph Gentry brings his award-winning solo show "Black Bastard" to the 2025 Whitefire Theatre Solofest on February 21st.

Through masterful storytelling and dynamic character transformations, Gentry transports audiences to 1990s Houston in this prismatic coming-of-age tale. Seamlessly inhabiting over 10 vividly-rendered characters - from a nurturing mother to a gender-transcendent diva - Gentry weaves a poetic narrative brimming with humor, heart, and theatrical flair. With artful techniques like clowning and nostalgic pop culture references, "Black Bastard" explores the universal journey of discovering where and who you belong to.

"From theater aficionados to anyone who has felt 'othered,' this show's universal edge cuts deep with an invitation to embrace one's own multitudes," states Gentry. Critics agree, calling it "Powerful, intimate, vulnerable, hilarious, heartbreaking" and praising Gentry's "lyrical and poetic" writing that's "engaging and just plain fun."

Winner of the 2024 Soaring Solo Social Impact Award and Best of Asylum Overall Winner at Hollywood Fringe, "Black Bastard" isn't just a one-person show - it's an every-person show where humor meets heart and style meets substance.

Don't miss this fervently personal yet universally resonant theatrical memoir that proves coming home to yourself is the greatest adventure of all.

"Black Bastard" - February 21st, 2025, 8pm at Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91243. Tickets: $25. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit Black Bastard at Whitefire Theatre Solofest

