BACKBONE Comes to The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the Los Angeles premiere of the internationally renowned company Gravity and Other Myths, based in Australia, that pushes the boundaries of contemporary circus with its award winning Backbone on Friday, October 25 at 7:30pm and Saturday, October 26 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.



In Backbone, the company (literally) tosses around the perceptions about the meaning of strength, in what InDaily calls "a genre-defying, thought-provoking, visual extravaganza ... so intensely beautiful it makes you proud to be human."



Staged with a deceptively DIY aesthetic and dispensing of trickery and distraction, this is circus that goes straight for the jugular and leaves no viewer unmoved. Backbone is a celebration of human connectedness: sexy but sincere, raw yet utterly disciplined, Backbone is proof you can't do the impossible without spending a little sweat.



Backbone won the award for Outstanding Achievement at the Australian Dance Awards, and was a Helpmann nominee for Best New Work, Best Choreography and Best Lighting Design (2017).

Gravity & Other Myths (GOM) is an internationally renowned circus company pushing the boundaries of contemporary circus. Formed in Adelaide, Australia in 2009, GOM has rocketed to stellar acclaim with a series of disarmingly accomplished ensemble works. GOM's work utilises an honest approach to performance, to create shows with a focus on human connection and acrobatic virtuosity.



GOM's show A Simple Space has achieved huge international success, receiving multiple awards, and having performed more than 600 times across 30 countries. The follow up show Backbone created in 2017, has won multiple awards, had stellar reviews, and cemented the company's position as a leader in contemporary circus. GOM premiered their latest work Out of Chaos at Adelaide Festival in February 2019.



Following the 2:00pm performance on Saturday, October 26, stay for POP at The Broad Stage - free, homespun creative fun on the plaza. For a list of offerings and more information, visit http://thebroadstage.org/popoct.php



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.







