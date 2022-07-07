Autumn Angelettie Named Artistic Director of Lime Arts Productions

Lime Arts Productions and its Advisory Board of Directors today announced that Autumn Angelettie will succeed Roman Sanchez as the company's next Artistic Director. In her role, Angelettie will program and oversee Lime Arts' season of productions, continuing its work of offering artistic opportunities for early career artists, and sustaining the company's annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe.

Autumn Angelettie is a theatrical director and producer, currently working as the Assistant Producer at Mabou Mines in New York City. She has worked with Lime Arts Productions since 2020, directing blk thoughts for the inaugural Twenty by Twenty Fringe, returning to Fringe as a producer for its second year.

With her appointment, Angelettie brings a vision for Lime Arts Productions' next chapter that builds on the company's successes in innovation and accessibility. "In our upcoming season, we're looking to explore what theatre can be beyond its traditional formats," said Angelettie. "In its six years, Lime Arts Productions has produced everything from web series to dating shows to full length dramas to educational programming to trivia nights to immersive experiences. In honoring that legacy, we aim to expand how we experience theatre, with particular attention to Lime Arts' uniquely global audience of young people. We want our upcoming season to champion accessibility and inclusivity, challenging the barrier of who can make art and for whom art is usually made."

Autumn Angelettie follows Founding Artistic Director Roman Sanchez, who led Lime Arts Productions for six years since its inception in Arcata, CA. With his departure, Roman notes, "I'm beyond grateful for every artist who has trusted and worked with Lime Arts in the past six years and aided in its success and niche reputation among the arts ecosystem. A healthy organization is one that uplifts new voices and allows for new leaders' visions to be realized, in an effort to meet community needs. I have utmost confidence in Autumn and her unique vision for Lime Arts' future and am personally very excited at finally being an audience member for the upcoming season."

Joining Angelettie in this leadership transition are Lo Williams as Executive Artistic Producer, Gwynnevere Cristobal as a Line Producer and Resident Intimacy Coordinator, Alexis Macedo as a Line Producer, Nadel Henville as Production Manager, Josephine Chiang as Communications Director, Alexis Hayes as Technical Director, and Marlen Martinez as Legal Coordinator.

With the announcement of her transition, Angelettie announces the 2022-23 season programming, which includes four creative projects of varying styles, featuring the return of the annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe. The season opens with Synesthesia, a season-long devised project conceived by Executive Artistic Producer Lo Williams, designed to expand the accessibility of theatre for all persons who have different abilities relating to one or more of their physical senses, as well as neurodiversity. The season continues with a playwriting development program titled Unfinished, a collaborative workshop where playwrights with unfinished pieces can work with a director, a dramaturg, and performers to develop the piece to an end. Following Unfinished will be more presentations of work from Synesthesia, gearing up to the third annual Twenty by Twenty Fringe in May 2023. Concluding the season is a piece directed by Angelettie, to be announced in the coming weeks. More information about these projects and opportunities to participate are published on www.limearts.org