Aurora Theatre Company Closes 31st Season with Obie-Winning HURRICANE DIANE

Aurora Theatre Company ends its 31st season with Madeleine George’s HURRICANE DIANE. Jennifer King (Dry Powder) directs Leontyne Mbele-Mbong (Cyrano; Bull in a China Shop; Breakfast with Mugabe), Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (The Importance of Being Earnest), Stacy Ross (Bull in a China Shop; The Year of Magical Thinking; Leni), Luisa Sermol, and Rebecca Schweitzer (Wives; Bull in a China Shop; Rapture, Blister, Burn) in this Obie Award-winning bacchanalian eco-comedy.

HURRICANE DIANE will be presented in-person on Aurora’s mainstage from June 16 - July 16 (Opens: June 22).

Aurora will also offer a week of streaming HURRICANE DIANE performances for audiences to enjoy in their homes. Streaming performances will run concurrently with in-person performances from July 11-16.

Said Artistic Director Josh Costello: “In HURRICANE DIANE, playwright Madeleine George explores Greek Mythology, climate change, and the lives of suburban women living on a tony New Jersey cul-de-sac, as told through a queer gardener named Diane – all to hilarious comedic effect. The playwright already has a national reputation for their work and we are thrilled to bring this play to Aurora.”

SYNOPSIS: Carol just wants her house to have the kind of gardening magazine worthy curb appeal that will be the envy of her New Jersey cul-de-sac. But then the Greek God Dionysus returns in the guise of a butch gardener named Diane, hell bent on reversing climate change and restoring earthly order by seducing a band of mortal followers. Can Diane win Carol away from her devotion to curb appeal? Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George pens a hilarious evisceration of the blind eye we all turn to climate change and the bacchanalian catharsis that awaits us, even in our own backyards.

Post show discussions for HURRICANE DIANE will be led by Aurora staff or members of the Creative Team, and hosted after the show on the following days: Friday, June 23; Tuesday, June 27; Friday, June 30; Wednesday, July 5; Thursday, July 13.

Aurora’s Friday, June 30th post show discussion will coincide with PRIDE NIGHT: An LGBTQA1 Affinity Night, a celebration of Aurora’s queer community and its allies. Food and beverages will be served with special guests to be announced soon. The pre-show reception starts at 7 p.m. Patrons can purchase $30 tickets with code PRIDE30.