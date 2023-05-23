Aurora Theatre Company Closes 31st Season with Obie-Winning HURRICANE DIANE

HURRICANE DIANE will be presented in-person on Aurora’s mainstage from June 16 - July 16.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June Photo 2 THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June
David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna P Photo 3 David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse
Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repert Photo 4 Review: Emotionally Impactful World Premiere Play COLEMAN '72 Debuts at South Coast Repertory

Aurora Theatre Company Closes 31st Season with Obie-Winning HURRICANE DIANE

Aurora Theatre Company ends its 31st season with Madeleine George’s HURRICANE DIANE. Jennifer King (Dry Powder) directs Leontyne Mbele-Mbong (Cyrano; Bull in a China Shop; Breakfast with Mugabe), Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (The Importance of Being Earnest), Stacy Ross (Bull in a China Shop; The Year of Magical Thinking; Leni), Luisa Sermol, and Rebecca Schweitzer (Wives; Bull in a China Shop; Rapture, Blister, Burn) in this Obie Award-winning bacchanalian eco-comedy. 

HURRICANE DIANE will be presented in-person on Aurora’s mainstage from June 16 - July 16 (Opens: June 22). 

Aurora will also offer a week of streaming HURRICANE DIANE  performances for audiences to enjoy in their homes. Streaming performances will run concurrently with in-person performances from July 11-16.

Said Artistic Director Josh Costello: “In HURRICANE DIANE, playwright Madeleine George explores Greek Mythology, climate change, and the lives of suburban women living on a tony New Jersey cul-de-sac, as told through a queer gardener named Diane – all to hilarious comedic effect. The playwright already has a national reputation for their work and we are thrilled to bring this play to Aurora.”

SYNOPSIS: Carol just wants her house to have the kind of gardening magazine worthy curb appeal that will be the envy of her New Jersey cul-de-sac. But then the Greek God Dionysus returns in the guise of a butch gardener named Diane, hell bent on reversing climate change and restoring earthly order by seducing a band of mortal followers. Can Diane win Carol away from her devotion to curb appeal? Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George pens a hilarious evisceration of the blind eye we all turn to climate change and the bacchanalian catharsis that awaits us, even in our own backyards.

Post show discussions for HURRICANE DIANE will be led by Aurora staff or members of the Creative Team, and hosted after the show on the following days: Friday, June 23; Tuesday, June 27; Friday, June 30; Wednesday, July 5; Thursday, July 13.

Aurora’s Friday, June 30th post show discussion will coincide with PRIDE NIGHT: An LGBTQA1 Affinity Night, a celebration of Aurora’s queer community and its allies. Food and beverages will be served with special guests to be announced soon. The pre-show reception starts at 7 p.m. Patrons can purchase $30 tickets with code PRIDE30. 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

THE BEARs Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatres Groups New Production FETCH CLAY, MA Photo
THE BEAR's Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatre's Group's New Production FETCH CLAY, MAKE MEN

2022 Golden Globe nominee and Obie Award winner Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) will star as Stephin Fetchit (a stage name for Lincoln Perry) in Will Power's Fetch Clay, Make Man at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, California via the Centre Theatre Group and LeBron James' The SpringHill Company.

Play With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORY Photo
Play With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORY

'Play With Me' - a digital collection, presents 'American Whore Story,' a new stage production written and performed by Naomi Grossman. Directed by Richard Israel. Presented by AWS Entertainment Group and Cracked Pepper Productions.

Interview: Eric Anderson Reconstructs His BACK PORCH for Picnic Aficionados Photo
Interview: Eric Anderson Reconstructs His BACK PORCH for Picnic Aficionados

Playwright Eric Anderson’s Back Porch world premieres June 2, 2023, at The Victory Theatre Center. Kelie McIver directs Eric’s reimagining of the 1955 film shoot of Picnic with the cast of Jonathan Fishman, Isaac W. Jay, Cody Lemmon, Karl Maschek, Jordan Morgan and Eric Zak.

GRoW @ The Wallis to Present An Evening With Inaugural Grauman Fellow Artem Diaz Kolesov F Photo
GRoW @ The Wallis to Present An Evening With Inaugural Grauman Fellow Artem Diaz Kolesov Fominyx

GRoW @ The Wallis will present an evening with inaugural Grauman Fellow ARTEM DIAZ KOLESOV FOMINYX, VIOLIN, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Lovelace Studio Theater. 


More Hot Stories For You

THE BEAR's Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatre's Group's New Production FETCH CLAY, MAKE MENTHE BEAR's Edwin Lee Gibson To Star In Center Theatre's Group's New Production FETCH CLAY, MAKE MEN
Play With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORYPlay With Me Supports New Stage Production AMERICAN WHORE STORY
Tony Award & MTV Moonman Awarded to Choreographer Michael Peters to be AuctionedTony Award & MTV Moonman Awarded to Choreographer Michael Peters to be Auctioned
BIG MONEY to Open in June at The Actors' Company as Part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalBIG MONEY to Open in June at The Actors' Company as Part of the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Videos

Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Salutes Harry Belafonte
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (5/15-7/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Renée Fleming
LA Opera (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Breeches!
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center (6/08-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Electric Company Theatre (6/06-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
3Below Theaters (4/20-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Queen of Bitcoin: The Rise and Fall
Asylum@ Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre (6/05-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You