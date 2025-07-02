Arthur Gilbert Receives June Lockhart Humanitarian Award at LA Lawyers Philharmonic 16th Anniversary Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The LA Lawyers Philharmonic celebrated its 16th anniversary on Saturday, June 28 with a special concert at Walt Disney Concert Hall, featuring a stirring performance of Carmina Burana, selections from The Phantom of the Opera, and Pictures at an Exhibition.

The event, conducted by Gary S. Greene, Esq., also honored Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert with the June Lockhart Humanitarian Award—affectionately known as “The Junie”—for his distinguished contributions to both the legal and artistic communities.

The award presentation was made by stage and screen star Michael Learned, Donelle Dadigan (Founder and President of the José Iturbi Foundation), and Maestro Gary Greene, with support from host and emcee Bill Handel, Esq. of KFI Radio.

Named after longtime LA Lawyers Phil supporter and legendary actress June Lockhart, the “Junie” recognizes leaders who embody compassion, creativity, and service. Justice Gilbert, a founding member of Gary Greene, Esq. & His Big Band of Barristers, has performed in venues ranging from Disney Hall to the Library of Congress and is known for his monthly column Under Submission in the Daily Journal, alongside his decades of service on the California Court of Appeal.

The evening's performers included the Colburn Children's Choir, the orchestra’s own Legal Voices (composed of lawyers and judges), and featured soloists Michael Maguire, Esq. (Tony Award winner) and Roxy Darr, Esq.

The José Iturbi Foundation sponsored the concert and award in keeping with its mission to promote classical music and support emerging talent. Proceeds from the event benefit organizations offering legal aid and scholarships, including the Beverly Hills Bar Foundation and LA County Bar Association Counsel for Justice.

Founded in 2009 by Gary S. Greene, the LA Lawyers Philharmonic has become a unique nonprofit arts organization, where members of the legal community—lawyers, judges, and law students—come together to perform classical and popular music for charitable causes.

For more information, visit www.LALawyersPhil.org or www.joseiturbifoundation.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Kohan / Courtesy of the LA Lawyers Philharmonic

