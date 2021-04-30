Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtCenter College of Design to Receive $25,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts

The NEA award to ArtCenter will support "SAFE & SOUND ARTS: Raising National Awareness of Ethical Interactions in Art and Design."

Apr. 30, 2021  

ArtCenter College of Design has received a $25,000 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grants for Arts Projects award to continue to explore research ethics in art and design in collaboration with the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD).

The NEA award to ArtCenter will support "SAFE & SOUND ARTS: Raising National Awareness of Ethical Interactions in Art and Design," a project intended to develop and share introductory ethical considerations and frameworks for artists and designers engaging with people in their creative work. Focused primarily on design and the visual arts, the project is a collaborative effort between ArtCenter and AICAD, a membership organization of the leading specialized arts and design colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada.


