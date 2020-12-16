ArtCenter College Awarded Grant to Expand Access to Libraries and Archives for People with Disabilities

As the pandemic highlights our dependency on access to information through technology, the need to design for people with disabilities has become more important than ever. ArtCenter College of Design is laser focused on this mission after securing a prestigious National Leadership Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in Washington, DC.

This fall, ArtCenter kicked off the grant-funded project aimed to improve the experience of individuals with disabilities using archive and special collections through a human design-centered approach to technology. The $198,495 award to the College is part of a multi-million-dollar national investment made by IMLS, the primary source of federal support for the nation's 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums.

ArtCenter's winning project, Reimagining Access: Inclusive Technology Design for Archives and Special Collections , is a joint undertaking between the ArtCenter Library and the Interaction Design Department. Robert Dirig, director, Archives and Special Collections, is the project director, and Maggie Hendrie, chair of ArtCenter's Interaction Design and Graduate Media Design Practices programs, is the co-principal investigator.

The panel of IMLS grant decision-makers agreed ArtCenter's Reimagining Access project addressing the technology needs of persons with disabilities is a timely endeavor.

"The limitations and frustrations with technology experienced by so many individuals during quarantine are emblematic of what persons with disabilities have faced for a long time," said Maggie Hendrie. "This unique time in our history has provided incredible learning opportunities for technology designers and with this grant, we'll be able to apply this new knowledge to designing for improved access to libraries and archives."

"This project is important to our continuing work in the Archives to provide access to ArtCenter's 90-year history and many contributions to the world of art and design," said Dirig. "I'm eager to help develop more inclusive experiences for everyone to explore our archives, and archives in general."

"This federal funded support from IMLS is vital to help us realize our vision of creating inclusive learning environments," said Mario A. Ascencio, College Librarian and managing director of the ArtCenter Library. "As we recognize the important 30-year legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act throughout the year, this grant reinforces our commitment along with colleges and universities nationwide to become more inclusive."

"As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow," said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. "IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities."

Reimagining Access proposes to scale and expand national guidelines for archives and special collections in fostering access for people with disabilities. The project team will add new specific guidelines that address technology design. Reimagining Access is a collaboration with leaders from the Society of American Archivists Accessibility and Disability Section and the Braille Institute.

The Reimagining Access project will launch with a symposium, planned for February 11 and 12 2021, featuring experts and stakeholders to help refine the scope of work. The grant team will then enter a core development phase to identify and develop emerging best practices. Utilizing studio-based working groups of technology design faculty and students collaborating with archival professionals and disability experts, the team will develop technology prototypes that address access challenges. Results will include an expanded set of Guidelines for Accessible Archives for People with Disabilities, and additional documentation, such as a website.