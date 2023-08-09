Anthea Greco & Friends to Premiere IT IS MAGIC at the Broadwater Black Box in Los Angeles

Los Angeles-based actor and producer Anthea Greco and a collective of Hollywood's brightest stage and screen talents will star in the LA-area premiere of Mickle Maher's It Is Magic at the Broadwater Black Box. The six-performance run begins the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24 and culminates on Friday, Sept. 1.

Hailed by the Chicago Reader as a "hilarious tragedy," It Is Magic reveals the deep, ancient evil at the heart of the community theater audition process. The play's author Maher is co-founder of Chicago's Theater Oobleck and has been named "one of the most original voices in American theater today" by The Houston Chronicle. The Broadwater production is directed by Jason Markoff (American Repertory Theater at Harvard, Moscow Art Theatre School).

The play features actor Jerome Beck (The Chi, The Morning Show) reprising their role of Tim Padley from the Theater Oobleck production. Joining Beck in the ensemble is Dahéli Hall (Dear White People, Grace and Frankie), Patrick Burch (1923, Dave), Susan Chuang (Young Sheldon, Magnum P.I.), and Greco (Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Call of Duty: MWII).

The six scheduled performances include Thursdays, Aug. 24 and 31st at 6:30 p.m., Fridays Aug. 25 and September 1st at 6:30 p.m., Saturday Aug 26th at 9:00 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets may be purchased at Click Here

Located on Los Angeles' historic Theatre Row, The Broadwater is home to four stages and The Plunge, a full-service bar. Patrons are encouraged to enjoy a drink at The Plunge before or after the show. Beverages are not allowed in the theater.

Information about the Broadwater can be found at www.thebroadwaterla.com.