Annette Warren Will Celebrate 103rd Birthday at Catalina Jazz Club

Singer Annette Warren, most famous for dubbing Ava Gardner in MGM's "Show Boat," will celebrate her 103rd birthday with an all-star show at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Wed., July 9 at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Annette will sing, joined by guest performers Andrea Marcovicci, singer-pianist Betty Bryant, Janet Klein and her Parlor Boys, Suzy Williams, Steve Masterson, Mark Christian Miller, and Michele Ayers. Mitchell Kaplan will accompany on piano.

Annette has had a long successful career on radio and TV, in theater, nightclubs and recordings. In addition to Ava Gardner, she also sang for Lucille Ball in the films "Sorrowful Jones" and "Fancy Pants," and Iris Adrian in "The Paleface." She voiced all the female voices in the Oscar-nominated animated short "Rooty Toot Toot" in 1952, and played Mrs. Peachum in the legendary off-Broadway production of "The Threepenny Opera." A two-CD compilation of her recordings was recently released on Fresh Sound Records.



The show will begin at 8:30 PM. The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. Telephone is 323-466-2210.

