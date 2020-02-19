Angela Meade Returns In ROBERTO DEVEREUX

Soprano Angela Meade will perform the role of Queen Elizabeth I in LA Opera's production of Roberto Devereux. Ms. Meade replaces Davinia Rodríguez, previously announced for the role, who has withdrawn from the production due to illness.

American soprano Angela Meade is the winner of both the Metropolitan Opera's 2012 Beverly Sills Artist Award and the 2011 Richard Tucker Award. In 2008, she made her professional operatic debut as Elvira in Ernani at the Metropolitan Opera. She is now recognized as one of today's outstanding vocalists, excelling in the most demanding heroines of the 19th-century Bel Canto repertoire as well as in the operas of Verdi and Mozart.

She began the 2019/20 season as Elisabetta in Don Carlo in Coruña, Spain, followed by the title roles of both Ermione and Norma in Naples and the title role of Aida in Barcelona. Future appearances include the title role of Anna Bolena in Bilbao, Imogene in Il Pirata in Palermo, and Aida in Verona. She will reprise the role of Queen Elizabeth in Roberto Devereux at the Metropolitan Opera in September.

Ms. Meade made her LA Opera debut in 2012 as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni. She returned in 2015 to sing the title role of Norma. To learn more about her, please visit her online bio.

For more information about the production, visit LAOpera.org/Devereux.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You