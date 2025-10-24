Amy Engelhardt's IMPACT to be Presented at the Fountain

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fountain Theatre will present Amy Engelhardt's IMPACT for three performances in November. There are no coincidences… only connections. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the bombing of PanAm Flight 103, a remarkable chain of “follow-signs” led award-winning playwright/composer/performer Amy Engelhardt (Bastard Jones, Grammy nominated band, The Bobs) to Lockerbie, Scotland. What began as a bucket-list trip to honor lost friends evolved into a personal and global exploration of grace, kindness and simplicity. Now, Engelhardt brings IMPACT, her critically acclaimed one-act solo-show (plus a cellist and percussionist), to the Fountain Theatre.

Moving, soul-stirring, hopeful and uplifting, IMPACT is a multimedia scrapbook of Engelhardt’s journey that unfolds through photographs, video, storytelling and original songs.

IMPACT has previously been performed at Edinburgh Fringe; National Women's Theatre Festival (Jury Prize: “Best Score”); The Tank NYC; Voila Festival (London); Providence Fringe; Chicago Circus & Performing Arts Festival; and Emerging Artists New Works NYC.