Actors Co-Op Announces Its 2019-2020 Season

Actors Co-op Theatre Company (Ovation Winner 2018 Best Direction of a Musical - Intimate Theatre) announces its 28th Season of shows! Kicking off the new season is Charles Ludlam's mesmerizing two-actor multi-character comedic thriller The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful; followed by the Los Angeles Premiere of a new adaptation of Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play based on the 1947 "Lux Radio Hour" adapted by Lance Arthur Smith, with original song and lyrics by Jon Lorenz, a show to see for the holidays. In 2020, the choice to be happy or sad is contemplate in Lee Blessing's A Body of Water with a world premiere new ending; followed by Scott McPherson's winner of the 1991-1992 Drama Desk Award, the absurdly funny Marvin's Room. The 2019 - 2020 Season closes with the Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, from the team that brought you the Tony Award-Winning Ragtime comes A Man of No Importance, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful

By Charles Ludlam

Directed by Carla Cackowski

October 4-November 10, 2019

Additional Saturday Matinees: 10/12 and 10/19

The Crossley Theatre

Enter into the longer nights of autumn with The Mystery of Irma Vep, a hilarious fright fest, complete with a cast of monsters and an Egyptian princess. This two-actor, multi-character show, with its nod to classic Gothic melodramas and early fright flicks of the 30s and 40s, will spellbind audiences.

A Los Angeles Premiere of a New Adaptation by Lance Arthur Smith

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

Original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz

Directed by Joseph Leo Bwarie

November 1- December 15, 2019

Additional Saturday Matinees: 11/9 and 11/16

The David Schall Theatre

Based on the 1947 Lux Radio Hour

For anyone who has a difficult time getting into the true spirit of Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street is the show to see. Bring the entire family to enjoy this heartwarming classic. Staged with live foley effects and a score of favorite holiday tunes, Miracle on 34th Street is sure to be a highlight of the season. "Originally commissioned and produced by San Diego Musical Theatre. Presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.stagerights.com)

"World Premiere" of Lee Blessing's new ending!

A Body of Water

By Lee Blessing

Directed by Nan McNamara

The Crossley Theatre

February 7-March 15, 2020

Additional Saturday Matinees: 2/15 and 2/22

What if you awoke to find yourself married to someone you didn't know? With a daughter you've never met? And what if you spent each day re-learning things about your past that only proved you never really knew what your life was like? From Tony/Pulitzer-nominated playwright Lee Blessing, comes the story of three people searching for lifelong answers to fundamental questions about our purpose, our past and our future. And all the answers may be found in A Body of Water.

Marvin's Room

By Scott McPherson

March 20 - May 3, 2020

Directed by Thomas James O'Leary*

The David Schall Theatre

Additional Saturday Matinees: 3/28 and 4/4

Lee and Bessie could not be more different and, though sisters, have not seen each other for almost two decades. During that time Lee has been raising two challenging boys on her own. Bessie has been caring for their father, along with their soap-opera-obsessed aunt. Now the two are thrown together as Bessie has just been diagnosed with leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant. Marvin's Room is real, hopeful, compassionate, and absurdly funny-don't miss it.

A Man of No Importance

Book by Terrance McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Harris

Based on a Film "A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE"

May 8-June 14, 2020

Additional Saturday Matinees: 5/16 and 5/23

Directed by Richard Israel*

The Crossley Theatre

Winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and from the team that created Tony Award-winning Ragtime, comes A Man of No Importance, a tender story of friendship, set in 1964 Dublin. Alfie Byrne is an Irish bus driver whose heart holds secrets that he can't share with anyone. Struggling to live truthfully, Alfie faces bigotry and shame while directing a community theatre production at his church. This show asks: are we worthy of love if we are not married, we aren't rich, if we aren't successful, and/or If our families don't agree with our aspirations and our dreams? Do we see people who are different than us as a burden? Celebrate the transformative power of theatre and bonds of friendship that it creates. Together we stand with Alfie in good & challenging times.

A Man of No Importance Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Actors Co-op recently won the 2018 Ovation Award for Direction of a Musical by Richard Israel for their critically acclaimed production of Violet. The company takes pride in Four 2017 Ovation Awards for their Critics Pick production 33 Variations: Best Production of a Play, Intimate Theatre, Best Lighting, Intimate Theatre - Andrew Schmedake, Best Scenic Design, Intimate Theatre - Nicholas Acciani, and Best Direction of a Play - Thomas James O'Leary; Two Robby Awards 33 Variations, Nan Martin Award Best Production and Sally Kemp Award Best Actress Drama - Nan McNamara. In addition, Actors Co-op Theatre Company garnered Five 2017 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominations for 33 Variations. In addition, Steel Magnolia's director, Cameron Watson, became recipient of this year's Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Milton Katselas Award for Distinguished Achievement in Direction at the LADCC Awards Ceremony at The Pasadena Playhouse. For more than a quarter century, ACTORS CO-OP has been bringing subscribers and audience members world-class theatre.

Actors Co-op is located at 1760 N. Gower Street, Hollywood, CA 90028, on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, one block north of Hollywood Boulevard, just off the Gower Street exit of the 101 Hollywood Freeway. Free, well-lit parking is available on Carlos Street (1/2 block east of Gower).

Subscriptions for Actors Co-op Theatre Company's 28th Season are now available! Early Bird Subscriptions for all five Shows are $99 (if purchased for performances during first three weekends of run of each show). Actors Co-op 2019/2020 Preferred Seating Subscriptions are $125. Subscribe online by visiting www.ActorsCo-op.org or call (323) 462-8460. Group and Student discounts are available.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You