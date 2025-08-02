AN EVENING WITH EARTHA KITT LIVE! at The Velvet Martini Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Evening with Eartha Kitt Live! A special cabaret entertainment will be coming to the Velvet Martini Lounge on August 20 at 8:00 pm. The doors will open at 6:30 pm for cocktails and dinner.

The cabaret is conceived by, written by, and starring Thomasina Gross. Directed by Anthony Leones. Produced by Keturah Hamilton, Anthony Leones, and Ken Vigilia for INFIN8 Artists and Entertainment.

Eartha Kitt (1927-2008) was an unforgettable actor, singer, dancer, activist, boundary-breaking star of stage (eleven Broadway shows, five national touring companies), screen, television (three Emmy Awards), and recordings (Hollywood Walk of Fame Star).

An Evening with Eartha Kitt Live! is a tribute to the life and work of Eartha Kitt.

Slip into the velvet-draped world of Eartha Kitt. A sensual, subversive, and unforgettable icon brought to life in this electrifying one-woman cabaret starring Broadway's Thomasina Gross (Mamma Mia!, Hairspray Live!). Thomasina channels the legendary icon with smoldering vocals, biting wit, and magnetic charm - all backed by a sensational live band. From the sultry purr of "Santa Baby" to the delicious defiance of "I Wanna Be Evil", it's an evening of raw glamour, intimate storytelling, and timeless allure.

It's a celebration of everything she was - and everything she dared us to be.

Thomasina Gross brings Eartha Kitt back to life. Unapologetic. Fierce. Fearless.

Anthony Leones helms the new cabaret show. His previous credits as director and choreographer include the West Coast premiere of Magdalene: A New Musical, and notable productions of Songs for a New World, Spring Awakening, and Legally Blonde: The Musical. His own performing career includes stints on Broadway (Miss Saigon, Pacific Overtures). He is the CEO of INFIN8 Artists and Entertainment LLC, developing new musical theatre works and emerging talent.

Costume design: Ryan Jordan A-W. Hair design: Christopher Enlow. Make-up: Darian Darling.

Dedicated with love to the memory of Tanya Gross.