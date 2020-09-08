AMC, Regal and Cinemark Resume Business in California After Five-Month Closure

Select theaters in nine counties, including San Diego and San Francisco, have begun reopening after their extended closure due to the ongoing health crisis.

The Poly Post has reported that AMC, Regal and Cinemark are resuming business after a five-month closure due to the ongoing health crisis, with select movie theaters in nine counties - including San Diego and San Francisco - beginning to reopen.

The New York Times reported that theaters are experiencing a 76% decline in their $1.8 billion sales this year compared to last year.

As part of its reopening plan, AMC will require all guests and employees to wear masks, social distancing rules will be put in place, and maximum capacity will be cut to 40% or less for each auditorium.

Regal is requiring employees to wash their hands every 30 to 60 MINUTES depending on their roles, and a new system will be put in place where registers are closed and guests can purchase concession items from a limited menu off the company's app.

Cinemark theaters are reopening with a 50% capacity, with higher-risk locations being capped at 25%

