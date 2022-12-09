ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS—THE HOLIDAY VARIANT Comes To The Soraya, December 17

With the clock ticking away and time running short, are you still looking for the perfect green bean casserole for your holiday table? Not to worry- culinary whiz Alton Brown has you covered with a recipe that's sure to impress even the toughest food fan.

What's his favorite holiday recipe? Perhaps his Cooked Nog, dusted with a dash of freshly grated nutmeg to get you through all your holiday parties. For more suggestion from the master himself, join The Soraya Dec. 17 at 7pm for Alton Brown Live! Beyond The Eats-The Holiday Variant. Quite possibly the most unusual (and dare we say fun) holiday celebration in Los Angeles this season!

While you wait for the curtain to rise, here are a few more of Alton's recipes, selected by the Beyond The Eats team, to add to your holiday favorites and traditions.

• Alton Brown's The Thin is a classic chocolate chip cookie for a reason. Make them at home with this recipe.

• Alton's old-school Best Ever Green Bean Casserole is the star at every holiday table.

• Want to serve the most delicious Christmas morning breakfast ever? Try Alton's French Toast- simple and you can prep it the night before!

• In just about one hour, you can create a delicious casserole of Baked Macaroni & Cheese for your holiday table.

For all ticket information visit https://thesoraya.org/calendar/details/altonbrown-2022 or call the Ticket Office at (818) 677-3000.