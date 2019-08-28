ALL THE LEAVES ARE GROUNDLINGS Opens In October

All the leaves may be brown everywhere else this fall, but Los Angeles' favorite sketch and improv troupe is keeping things evergreen with their upcoming main company show, All The Leaves Are Groundlings. Bring your mamas, papas, friends and lovers to The Groundlings Theatre and for a truly magical night of laughter and hilarity.

The cast includes Matt Cook, Josh Duvendeck, Ryan Gaul, Patty Guggenheim, Kiel Kennedy, Jessica Pohly, Lisa Schurga, Eliot Schwartz and Greg Worswick, directed by Michael Naughton.

Opening Night will take place on Friday, October 4th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 and include hors d'oeuvres, specialty cocktails, wine and beer, as well as coffee and desserts after the show. The show will then run every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (Tickets $20.00-$25.00) through November 23rd.

Preview shows for "All The Leaves Are Groundlings" begin Saturday, September 7th at 10:00pm and will run until opening night.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You