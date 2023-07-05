ACCOMMODATION at The Odyssey Theatre

Special Offer: Save $10 on Accommodation, this Summer's Absolute Must-See Hit Play. Just 9 Performances remain!
A concerned parent, whose son is in danger of failing one of his classes, schedules a conference with Celeste Dawkins, her son's high school science teacher. When accused of not honoring the state and federal-mandated modifications required for her son's different learning style, Dawkins loses her cool in an explosive tirade, provoking a high-stakes lawsuit against the school district. With her job on the line, Dawkins raises questions about the inherent risks of making special considerations for students claiming to have unique needs in her classroom, when the real world outside its walls doesn't seem to care.
