ACCOMMODATION at The Odyssey Theatre

Special Offer: Save $10 on Accommodation, this Summer's Absolute Must-See Hit Play. Just 9 Performances remain!

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 2 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Photo 4 Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

ACCOMMODATION at The Odyssey Theatre

A concerned parent, whose son is in danger of failing one of his classes, schedules a conference with Celeste Dawkins, her son's high school science teacher. When accused of not honoring the state and federal-mandated modifications required for her son's different learning style, Dawkins loses her cool in an explosive tirade, provoking a high-stakes lawsuit against the school district. With her job on the line, Dawkins raises questions about the inherent risks of making special considerations for students claiming to have unique needs in her classroom, when the real world outside its walls doesn't seem to care.

Get More Information




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For a Producers Encore Award Performance This Weekend Photo
BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For a Producer's Encore Award Performance This Weekend

Breakup Addict, written and performed by Paige Wilhide, Directed and Developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson received a Producer’s Encore Award at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023.

2
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Ahmanson Theatre

the latest Broadway revival of INTO THE WOODS that wraps up its national tour at the Ahmanson Theatre, is fantastic. Director Lear deBessonet’s spin on this tale of wishes granted and their consequences both embraces the spirit of Lapine’s original productions and also sends the material off in a different direction.

3
Review: FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN at Kirk Douglas Theatre Photo
Review: FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN at Kirk Douglas Theatre

In FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN, Will Power investigates the friendship as a fascinating dual study in individual character and cultural identity. Under Debbie Allen’s rocking direction at the Douglas, the play is as exciting as it is thoughtful.  THE BEAR’s Edwin Lee Gibson and Ray Fisher act the daylights out of it.

4
2023 HOLLY WEIRD FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup Photo
2023 HOLLY WEIRD FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup

The 5th annual Holly Weird Film Festival has announced the lineup for the 2023 season. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

GAME. SET. MATCH! at Tipping Point TheatreGAME. SET. MATCH! at Tipping Point Theatre
WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus TheatreWE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre
THE MAD ONES at Studio Theatre WorcesterTHE MAD ONES at Studio Theatre Worcester
RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at MAURICE LEVIN THEATERRIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at MAURICE LEVIN THEATER

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arsenic and Old Lace
Canyon Theatre Guild (7/29-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Symphonie fantastique
LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl (8/15-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ahmanson Theatre (8/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boy George and Culture Club
Hollywood Bowl (8/25-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NOTHING, NOTHING
Friendship Baptist Church (7/14-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
Hollywood Bowl (9/13-9/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You