A THOUSAND CLOWNS Comes to Sierra Madre Playhouse

The next selection in the Off the Page series of staged readings at Sierra Madre Playhouse is the comedy A Thousand Clowns.

Unconventional Murray is the uncle to precocious nephew, Nick. Tired of writing cheap comedy gags for "Chipper the Chipmunk", a children's television star, Murray finds himself unemployed with plenty of free time with which to pursue his...pursuits. Lectured by his conventional brother Arnold and hounded by "the system", Murray is paid a visit by bickering, uptight social workers, Sandra and Albert, and finds himself solving their problems as well as most of his own.

Herb Gardner (1934-2003) is the playwright. He won the Tony Award for I'm Not Rappaport and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Conversations with My Father. His other Broadway credits include Thieves, One Night Stand, and The Goodbye People.

Cate Caplin directs. She has directed, produced and/or choreographed over 200 productions locally, regionally and internationally, including A Lovely Lineage at Sierra Madre Playhouse..

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Parking is available on the street and in free lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. Suggested donation: Five dollars. Reservations: www.sierramadreplayhouse.org . Phone: (626) 355-4318.

Reservations are strongly suggested due to the success of the Off the Page staged reading series, thanks to its loyal group of fans. Reserve online early to assure your seating.





