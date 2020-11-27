A Little New Music's Spotlight Series Presents Drew Fornarola

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist, Drew Fornarola on December 1st. Watch live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Fornarola, who has been a featured writer in six ALNM concerts, will choose a flashback from the archives as well as introduce a new work for our viewers. Special guest appearance by Hanna Cruz (HAMILTON). The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers, Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett.

Drew Fornarola is a playwright and songwriter from New York City. He has written for DreamWorks' SHREK and VeggieTales franchises, and is currently the artistic director of STARRING BUFFALO. Film: VeggieTales NOAH'S ARK (original songs, DreamWorks Animation) starring Wayne Brady, 1 NIGHT IN SAN DIEGO (original songs, 1091 Pictures) starring Alexandra Daddario, HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL (screenplay and songs, mtshorts / Broadway Unlocked) starring Ryann Redmond; and JANE (original score, Pure Motion Pictures) starring Paul Pecorino. Theater: STRAIGHT (2016 New York Times Critics' Pick); CLAUDIO QUEST: An Augmented Reality Experience (winner of six NYMF Awards for Excellence, LA Ovation Award Nomination for Best Score); Molly Shannon's TILLY THE TRICKSTER (Atlantic Theater Company); HERSHEY'S UNWRAPPED (winner of IAAPA Brass Ring, best theme park "edutainment" show of 2019), THUCYDIDES (Winner of Samuel French Play Festival); and several musicals for children. Other awards include the John Wallowitch Award for Songwriting, The NYMF award for excellence in lyrics, and 9 MAC Award nominations for songwriting. B.A. Princeton, J.D. Fordham, Alumnus BMI Workshop. www.drewfornarola.com

