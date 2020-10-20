A Little New Music Launches Spotlight Series This Month

Series begins October 27.

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist, Gregory Nabours on October 27. The stream will be available on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic OR https://www.facebook.com/alittlenewmusic/

Nabours, who has served as resident music director for many ALNM concerts, will choose a flashback from the archives as well as introduce a new work for our viewers. Special guest appearances by collaborators Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON) and Tegan Summer. The series episode will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers, Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett.

Gregory Nabours is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and music director in Los Angeles. His shows include THE TROUBLE WITH WORDS, MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH, MARILYN! A NEW MUSICAL, DOWN TO THE DARKNESS, and the upcoming MOZART2 THE NEW MUSICAL. Gregory's work has earned him three Ovation Awards for original music & lyrics, musical direction, and music for a play. He is also the recipient of the LA Drama Critics Circle Award, the LA Weekly Award, and the NAACP Award for music direction. Gregory is a founding member and resident composer/music director at Coeurage Theatre Company, the music director for the (mostly)musicals cabaret series, andthe music director, arranger, and pianist for the acclaimed Unauthorized Musical Parody Series at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Feliz.

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.

