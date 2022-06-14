90th Annual Festival of Arts Brings Art, Music, and More To Laguna Beach Beginning Next Month

This summer the Festival of Arts is celebrating a major milestone: its 90th anniversary. On Saturday, August 13th,1932 the Festival of Arts opened its doors for the very first time as two dozen artists hung their paintings on fences, trees, and buildings along Laguna's main street hoping to lure tourists to the first Festival of Arts. This summer, on Tuesday July 5th, 2022, the world-renowned Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open its doors to celebrate 90 years of art, welcoming hundreds of patrons to relish in one of the nation's top fine art festivals. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo, Fidelity Investments, Celebrity Cruises, KOST Radio 103.5, and The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the Festival of Arts will host 120 award-winning artists from July 5th through September 2nd. This professionally juried fine art show features a diverse selection of artwork including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and more from artists around Orange County. Since opening in 1932, thousands have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival and many have their work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities, and museums around the world. For a full list of the 2021 participating artists, please visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery.

The Festival has been rated one of the top festivals in the nation and each year hosts over 100 of Orange County's most talented artists. Recent accolades include Orange County Register's Best Place to Buy Original Art, Art Fair Calendar's Top Five Art Fairs in the West and Top 5 Art Festival in the nation voted by USA Today readers.

"Avid art collectors and festival-goers will have an outstanding variety of fine art to browse and purchase as they walk among the artists' displays," says Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi.

In addition to the variety of artwork, the Festival of Arts offers a wide range of daily activities that the whole family can enjoy. The calendar includes nightly live music, guided art tours, art workshops and weekly series including Concerts on the Green, and Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate (sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery). Several special one-day events will return this year, including the very popular Festival Runway Fashion Show and Family Art Day. On August 13, the Festival of Arts will celebrate it's 90th anniversary with a Birthday Bash filled with fun activities including a concert with Stray Cat Lee Rocker in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach. The Festival's Art Center, sponsored by Bank of America, will be a buzz with creative energy with art classes for all ages Friday - Sunday and free drop-in art workshops offered daily.