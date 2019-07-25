7S Management Expands with New Los Angeles Office and Taps David Bason to Lead LA Operations

Today, Denver-based artist management company 7S announces their expansion to Los Angeles, CA, with David Bason tapped to lead LA operations. The full-service talent management company, which includes in-house radio promotions, tour marketing, branding, synch, digital marketing and philanthropic development, is headed by founding partners Chris Tetzeli, Alex Brahl, and Brian Schwartz, who will remain based in Denver. In L.A., Bason will bring his current artist roster--including Flora Cash, James Iha, Beta Radio, and Kenny Carkeet--into the 7S family of artists.

"We started 7S in 2013 with the intention of focusing all of our energies on growing our artists careers," 7S founding partner Brian Schwartz states. "We knew that if we did that, the growth of our company would follow at an organic pace. Now, 6 years in, we feel we are at the point where we can expand outside of Denver. After meeting David Bason, who manages great artists and is cut from the same cloth, the vision became clear. We see David and his network as an added asset for our existing artists and a great representative for 7S in LA. It was a natural step in the next chapter for 7S."

7S currently has a staff of 25 people, overseeing an eclectic array of artists careers including Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, American Authors, Dinosaur Jr., Lucero, Railroad Earth, Galactic, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The John Denver Estate, and many more.

www.7smgmt.com





