3-Day Music-Fueled Camping Extravaganza Is Coming To The Inland Empire- Country Campout Weekend, November 10-12

Offering an array of activities and programming for all ages, including the Redneck Rodeo Kick-Off Party, lakeside yoga, Subaru Pleiades Star Viewing Party and more.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

This fall, experience an unparalleled festival event at Country Campout Weekend Presented by Subaru during Veteran's Day Weekend, November 10-12, 2023. This 3-day extravaganza will immerse attendees in the perfect blend of camping and country music magic, spread across the 5+ acres amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Prado Regional Park, Chino. 

Offering a diverse array of activities and programming for all ages, including the Redneck Rodeo Kick-Off Party, lakeside yoga, Subaru Pleiades Star Viewing Party powered by Celestron, fishing, hosted nature walks, Subaru Pets on Parade, gaming competitions, equestrian activities, and more. The weekend festivities promise an unforgettable experience, culminating with a star-studded country music festival headlined by the incredible Chris Janson. Reservations are on sale today at Click Here

 

"We wanted to create a unique experience that combines the love for the outdoors with the joy of music and camping activities," said Michael Haase, Skyline Productions, Managing Partner. "We have curated a diverse lineup of activities to cater to all interests and age groups, making this festival a perfect opportunity for everyone to come together and create lasting memories. "

 

Country Campout Weekend offers a unique experience that combines the excitement of camping with an incredible lineup of activities to keep everyone entertained throughout the weekend. Nature enthusiasts can revel in the programmed outdoor experiences, while families can bond over the fun-filled Family Movie Night. There will be Open Campground Family Games that will bring out the competitive spirit in campers of all ages, including Cornhole and Ping Pong competitions, and Younglings Arts & Craft. From the adrenaline-pumping Redneck Rodeo Friday Night Kick-Off Party to the equestrian activities, there is something for everyone.

 

The highlight of the weekend festivities is undoubtedly the Country Music Festival, showcasing some of the biggest names in the Country Music Scene. Chris Janson will headline the Saturday festival, joined by other talented artists including Drew Baldridge, Sean Stemaly, Presley Tennant, and many more to be announced soon.

 

In addition to the entertainment and music, presenting sponsor, Subaru, and Country Campout Weekend have joined forces to support veteran based charity 'Shelter to Soldier' through Subaru's Love Promise pillar 'Loves to Help' campaign.

 

“Subaru believes in being a positive force in the communities they serve,” said Eric Park, Marketing Manager – LA Zone, Subaru of America. “We were very excited that Country Campout Weekend acknowledged our relationship with 'Shelter to Soldier,' a noble organization that rescues shelter dogs and trains them to become certified service dogs that provide companionship and support to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). We are thrilled they will be recognized as the beneficiary charity at this great event.”

 

The event organizers have pledged to donate $1.00 for each ticket sold to 'Shelter to Soldier', and Subaru has graciously agreed to match the donations. Festivalgoers are also encouraged to make online donations through the event website.

 

Michael Haase further expressed the event's commitment to honoring and supporting military heroes stating, "At Country Campout Weekend, we hold a deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women. As a token of our gratitude, we're excited to offer major discounts on tickets to military companions. We also have a heartfelt initiative to provide free Saturday music festival general admission tickets to active military and veterans through Shelter to Soldiers and VetTix.com. It's a small gesture to show our immense appreciation for their selfless service."

 

There are limited Full Hook up weekend Camping Spot packages, which include: electrical, water and septic for 2 guests, 2 Saturday Music Festival PIT Access Passes, access to the Friday Night Redneck Rodeo Kick-off Party, and access to free daily activities for $479. Tent campsite packages start at just $249 for the entire weekend, while Dry Camping spot packages for RV, towable, 5th wheel, and vans begin at $319.

 

Pre-sale Saturday Music Festival general admission tickets to the Country Campout Weekend Festival Day are available for $49 per person. Discounted Military Companion tickets start at $29. For those looking to elevate their experience, VIP cabanas are available.

 

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and with the incredible lineup of artists and activities, event organizers encourage those interested to secure camping spots today for the Country Campout Weekend. For more information or to make reservations visit Click Here.




