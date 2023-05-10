Long Beach Symphony Presents A Celebration Of American 20th and 21st Century Classical Composers

The performance is on June 3.

On Saturday, June 3, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, Long Beach Symphony will close the 2022-2023 season with a cornucopia of distinctly American 20th and 21st century music, with idioms, styles, and tonalities unique to their American composers.

Five distinct pieces will conclude with a Gershwin favorite. Opening the evening, Brian Nabor's Pulse, composed and premiered in 2019, is inspired by the connection between humans and their physical and spiritual surroundings. Following, fan favorite Duke Ellington's Harlem from 1951, harnesses the sounds and images unique to this district at a distinct moment in time, rich with African American cultural innovation and creative energy. Prolific film and TV composer Nan Schwartz' Romanza will then envelope the listener in a lush carpet of sound, building to a sweet, piercing solo violin singing passionately of love.

The second act opens with Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement, and with virtuosic Michelle Cann at the keys. A champion of Price's work, Ms. Cann performed the New York City premiere of the composer's Piano Concerto with The Dream Unfinished Orchestra in 2016 and with The Philadelphia Orchestra, which the Philadelphia Inquirer called "exquisite" in this elegant orchestration and creative exploration of African American musical themes and spirituals. The evening (and season!) will culminate with a Gershwin favorite, An American in Paris, widely known as the Oscar winning 1951 film by the same title.

Audiences will relish these all-American Classical selections in this fun and elegant evening that will include dancing fountains and firepits in the Plaza, a pre-concert talk, and the ability to "Sip & Enjoy" in the concert hall.

Long Beach Symphony will present these beautiful compositions on Saturday, June 3, at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Doors will open at 6:30 for a 7pm pre-concert talk that promises additional insights into the evening's music. Individual concert tickets start at $32 by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1 or at Click Here.




