Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; Gateway's NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Long Island:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - The Gateway 31%

NICOLE BIANCO - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - STUDIO THEATER 31%

Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 25%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Kassner - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 47%

Vanessa Leuck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 19%

Lyn Ciorciari - WATCH ON THE RHINE - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 11%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Lamont Brown - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 28%

Rick Grossman - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Studio Theater LI 18%

Larry Raben - NEWSIES - The Gateway 13%

Best Direction Of A Play

Danny Higgins - ROMEO & JULIET - EastLine Theatre 16%

Ethan Popp - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 16%

Jordan Hue - RICHARD III - Carriage House Players 14%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ethan Popp - BROADWAY ON THE NORTH FORK - Broadway on the North Fork 59%

Colin Palmer - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 41%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Doug Harry - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 41%

Jose Santiago - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 27%

Mike Billings - CAMELOT - Bay Street Theater 9%

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 50%

SMOKEY JOES CAFE - John W Engeman Theater 27%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sophia Wilson - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 22%

Christen Dekie - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 16%

AUBREY ALVINO - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - STUDIO THEATER 14%

Best Performer In A Play

Adam Mosebach - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 15%

Deborah Rupy - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - South Shore Theatre Experience 14%

Scott H Severance - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Scott H Severance - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 64%

Colin Palmer - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 36%

Best Play

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Merrick Theatre the Center for the Arts 42%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 35%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Bay Street Theater 12%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - STUDIO THEATER 32%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - The Gateway 29%

THE WILD PARTY - South Shore Theatre Experience 12%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Cottonaro - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 39%

Vanessa Leuck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Broadway on the North Fork 25%

Brittany Loesch - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 18%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Hannah - NEWSIES - The Gateway 43%

Laura Shubert - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - John W Engeman Theater 20%

Rob McGarrity - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Gateway 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Nadler - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Studio Theatre Long Island 27%

Prince Parker - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 14%

Dennis Creighton - AIDA - Studio Theatre Long Island 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenni Profera - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 26%

Scott Earle - NOISES OFF - Studio Theatre Long Island 19%

Rich Coraggio - WATCH ON THE RHINE - Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Amy Ippolito - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 56%

Dan Yaiullo - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 26%

Daniel Yaiullo - RICHARD III - Northeast Stage 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island 28%

PIPPIN - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 19%

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE - The Gateway 19%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Manes Studio Theatre 45%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton Cultural Center 31%

THE 39 STEPS - Strongbox Theater 24%