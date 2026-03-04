Kiefer Sutherland to Perform at Patchogue Theatre in June 2026

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Kiefer Sutherland: Love Will Bring You Home, appearing on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 8:00PM

Tickets are $37 - $67 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00AM.

Kiefer Sutherland is an internationally acclaimed actor, musician, producer, and director whose career has spanned more than four decades in film, television, and music. Best known for his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role as Jack Bauer in the groundbreaking television series 24, Sutherland has built a reputation as one of the most versatile and respected performers of his generation. In recent years, he has also established himself as a passionate and authentic singer-songwriter, earning international chart success and selling out venues worldwide.