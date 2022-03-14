Susan Lucci to Headline CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY at Adelphi PAC

Hilarity takes over the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, April 30, when the award-winning Broadway comedy "Celebrity Autobiography" makes its debut on the Westermann Stage. The international comedy hit features stars (including Emmy winning actress Susan Lucci) acting out the memoirs of other stars. The critically acclaimed show has been seen around the world from London's West End to Australia's Sydney Opera House to Broadway.

Running for 10 sold out years, "Celebrity Autobiography" features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers to the confessions of David Hasselhoff...tips from the Kardashians...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history -- Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher -- told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious -- it's all "in their own words".

Susan Lucci, the reigning queen of daytime television, held audiences spellbound for nearly five decades as the famed and fiery Erica Kane on ABC's "All My Children." With more than 20 Emmy Nominations, Susan made television history in 1999 when she won the Emmy Award for Best Actress, becoming the most nominated actor in television history. Her iconic career lead her to roles in the primetime drama, "Devious Maids"; her part in the highly acclaimed movie "Joy" and her Broadway debut as Annie Oakley in "Annie Get Your Gun." Susan earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005; she was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2006 and in 2011 released her New York Times best-selling autobiography, All My Life. She has been a proud resident of Garden City, NY, for over 50 years.

Created by Emmy nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, audiences at "Celebrity Autobiography" are treated to an evening of non-stop laughter as an eclectic mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date. The cast is subject to change.

"Celebrity Autobiography" is part of the Poole Family Broadway Series at the Adelphi PAC, which is generously sponsored by Mary Jane and Thomas Poole. "Celebrity Autobiography" takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, on the Westermann Stage of Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall. Tickets start at $40, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information, call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu . The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.

Important COVID Protocols:

Our priority is to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. Thanks to the success of masks, vaccines, and tests in reducing the COVID-19 infection rate to new lows, we are no longer requiring guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative test when attending a performance at Adelphi. Masks are still required at all times while inside the PAC. We ask that everyone follow ongoing health guidelines to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, knowingly been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 (or is experiencing symptoms and awaiting test results), or are feeling sick (especially with a fever) yourself.

These policies will remain in place until further notice and are subject to change at any time. Feel free to contact the box office with any questions.

