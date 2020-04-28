SESSIONS WITH THE STARS Continues Thursday With The Stars Of MEMPHIS!

Josh Canfield and Moeisha McGill will join The Gateway's virtual Facebook Live series SESSIONS WITH THE STARS.

The Gateway's Director of Development and Public Relations, Scot Patrick Allan, hosts an exciting lineup of your favorite stars from your favorite performances here at The Gateway.

Josh Canfield starred as Huey in Memphis the Musical, the Emcee in Cabaret, Billy in Anything Goes and Rocky in The Rocky Horror Show. He appeared on Broadway in Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and is the writer and director of Alive the Zombie Musical! Josh appeared in the hit reality show SURVIVOR on CBS.

Moeisha McGill starred as Felicia in Memphis the Musical, Joanne in RENT and as Yvonne in Little Shop of Horrors. Her Broadway credits include RENT, Motown and Mamma Mia.

Check it out at Facebook.com/TheGatewayPACSC/ at 4pm on Thursday, April 30!





