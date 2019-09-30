SCANDALOUS Director Mark Landsman Talks NATIONAL ENQUIRER Movie On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

The director of SCANDALOUS: THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER, Mark Landsman, and Paul Mills, the composer of the new feature film OVERCOMER, are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

For over 60 years, The National Enquirer has been at the center of the American public's fascination with the rich and famous, as its salacious headlines and coverage of events-ranging from Elvis's death to the O.J. murder trial-have fueled the darkest curiosities of a hungry audience. With rare archival footage and revelations about the alleged blackmail and payoffs used to get their most defining scoops, SCANDALOUS: THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER presents an expansive and probing look into the true story of the most infamous tabloid in U.S. history, charting how it pushed its own particular brand of fake news from the fringe to the mainstream.

SCANDALOUS: THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER is screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 7:00 pm and on Sun, Oct 13, 2019 8:30 pm. The Hamptons International Film Festival was founded to celebrate Independent film-long, short, fiction and documentary-and to introduce a unique and varied spectrum of international films and filmmakers to audiences. The festival is committed to exhibiting films that express fresh voices and differing global perspectives, with the hope that these programs will enlighten audiences, provide invaluable exposure for filmmakers and present inspired entertainment for all.

SCANDALOUS' Mark Landsman is a Los Angeles-based independent filmmaker who recently produced and directed the feature-length film, Thunder Soul, on the extraordinary reunion of the legendary Kashmere Stage Band. The film had its World Premiere at the 2010 SXSW Film Festival, where it won an Audience Award for Best Feature Documentary.

OVERCOMER is an inspiring motion picture that marks the anticipated return of filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick and composer Paul Mills after their box-office hit WAR ROOM. Their new film follows the story of high school basketball coach John Harrison and his team as they face an uncertain future after their town's largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As people move away, John agrees to coach cross-country when he meets Hannah Scott, a runner who pushes herself to the limit.

Multi-award winning composer and producer Paul Mills has been creating music for over three decades. Among his 15 feature film scores are the critically acclaimed WOODLAWN and the #1-rated inspirational film, WAR ROOM, for which he won an ASCAP Screen Music Award in 2016.

Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Lauren Greenfield, Alexandra Pelosi, Michael Moore, John Debney, Alec Baldwin, DA Pennebaker, Rory Kennedy, Susan Lacy, Barbara Kopple and Billy Joel.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You