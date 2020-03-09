Ratt, Bob Dylan Dates At Bethel Woods Announced

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, today announced the following additions to their Pavilion lineup for this summer:

June 14: BIG ROCK SUMMER TOUR: RATT, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Slaughter

July 12: Bob Dylan & His Band with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown



Tickets for both shows, plus previously-announced Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae on July 16, will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.



The presale for all shows for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00 AM. More than early entry, live music, and VIP access, membership provides vital support for museum education and creative learning programs, while offering exclusive benefits not available to the general public. To learn about additional member benefits and presale access, please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/member.



A limited number of 2020 Bethel Woods Season Lawn Passes are available, fully transferrable, and guarantees your place on the lawn for every Pavilion concert, including sold out and Pavilion-only performances. To learn more visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/seasonlawnpass.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers discounted museum admission when purchased with a concert ticket, valid the day of the show through the following day. The 2020 Special Exhibit, Lights, Color, Fashion: Psychedelic Posters and Patterns of 1960s San Francisco, showcases a phenomenal ensemble of San Francisco rock posters and fashion from the kaleidoscopic years of 1964 to 1972 gathered by collector Gary Westford. To learn more please visit https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/museum.





