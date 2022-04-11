Proctors Collaborative Announces Proctors' 2022-2023 Season

Proctors Collaborative has announced the next shows coming to Proctors in Schenectady for the 2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series. Due to complications due to COVID-19, the annual Proctors Collaborative announcement was held over two days starting with the Proctors announcement on the Proctors Facebook page on Monday, April 11. Each hour hosts John Gray and Lydia Kulbida from NEWS10 ABC were joined by Proctors CEO Philip Morris to announce a different show coming to Proctors this upcoming season.

Starting the announcement was Disney's Aladdin which will tech at Proctors and kicks off their newly imagined North American tour from Schenectady.

Then, Proctors is excited to bring a Broadway classic to our stage with Hairspray, which will be available as a crossover show to Capital Repertory Theatre subscribers.

Next on the calendar, a Broadway phenomenon, Proctors is bringing back the Tony Best Musical winner Hamilton. Joining them this season are Tootsie and Jagged Little Pill, which very recently closed its Broadway run due to COVID-19.

Closing out the season, Proctors can't wait to welcome back Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations. Ain't Too Proud had previously 'teched' at Proctors in November 2021, though they didn't announce at the time when they would be returning.

"Probably the biggest sign that the Proctors Collaborative is back is our ability to announce a new season! Imagine, a Disney tech is returning with Aladdin, Hamilton returns, and as many Tony awarded shows will be here as ever before. Yes, Proctors, UPH and theRep are back," says Proctors Collaborative CEO Philip Morris.

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors go on sale Wednesday, April 13 and are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 12, Capital Repertory Theatre will be announcing its season on the Capital Repertory Theatre Facebook page.

2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors

All Proctors subscribers will choose one title from Capital Repertory Theatre.

Aladdin

Oct. 11-23, 2022

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Hairspray

Dec. 6-11, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Hairspray features the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

The HAIRSPRAY company is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle.

Hamilton

Mar. 14-19, 2023

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Tootsie

Apr. 11-16, 2023

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The show features a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

Jagged Little Pill

May 2-7, 2023

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

May 23-28, 2023

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.