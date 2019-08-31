Photo Flash: First Look at KINKY BOOTS at the Gateway

Kinky Boots, the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for Kinky Boots), opens at the Patchogue Theatre, August 30 and runs through Saturday September 14, 2019 presented by The Gateway.



The original Broadway production of Kinky Boots took home six Tony Awards, the most of any show in the season, including Best Musical, Best Score (Cyndi Lauper), Best Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), Best Orchestrations (Stephen Oremus) and Best Sound Design (John Shivers). The show also received the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Broadway.com Awards for Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Album, along with many other accolades.



Inspired by true events and the original 2005 British film of the same name, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.



Charlie Price will be played by Lukas Poost in his Gateway debut. Mr. Poost appeared in National Tours of Shrek and A Christmas Carol. Terry Lavell will play Lola also in his Gateway debut. Mr. Lavell appeared in the Broadway Company of La Cage Aux Folles and National Tours of Hairspray (Las Vegas) and Smokey Joe's Café. Lauren will be played by Claire Adams in her Gateway Debut.



Other roles will be played by Amy Persons (Trish), Mark Bradley Miller (Mr. Price), Sam Zeller (Don), Tom Souhrada (George), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Angel), Kyle White (Angel), Alex Dorf (Angel), Scotty Jacobson (Angel), Alex Zarlengo (Angel), Oz Shoshan (Angel), Erika Peterson (Nicola), Lisa Dyson (Pat) Justin White (Harry) Ivan Thompson (Simon Sr), Brian C. Veith (Richard Bailey), Veronica Decker (Ensemble), Samantha Duval(Ensemble), Briana Gantsweg (Ensemble), Robbie Fernandez (Young Lola), Jacob Passaro (Young Charlie), and Hunter Rasmussen (Young Charlie).





Kinky Boots has Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper with a Book by Harvey Fierstein and is based on the 2005 Miramax motion picture of the same name, written by Geoff Deaneand Tim Firth.



Kinky Boots begins previews on Wednesday, August 28th with an official press opening on Friday, August 30th with performances through Saturday, September 14th. Ticket prices start at $59 with a special student rush price of $35 the day of performance with a valid student ID. Student Rush Price $35 (1hr before show time with Student ID)



For more information visit: TheGateway.org



Terry Lavelle (center) as Lola with The Angels. (left to right) Kyle White, Louis Williams Jr., Alex Dorf, Alex Zarlengo, Scotty Jacobson, and Oz Shoshan



Lukas Poost and Terry Lavell



Lukas Poost and Terry Lavell



Lukas Poost, Terry Lavell, Angels Oz Shoshan, and Alex Zarlengo