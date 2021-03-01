Outdoor Summer Camps With Bay Street Theater Begin July and August

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its schedule of Outdoor Summer Theater Camps for the upcoming 2021 summer season. Each camp will be held over the course of five days from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and range In Focus from puppetry to musical theatre to improv comedy. All sessions will be held in-person and outdoors under tents in Sag Harbor, and in compliance with all necessary social distancing and State COVID safety guidelines. Registration for a single five-day camp starts at $350; payment plans are available. For additional information, contact Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.

Starting Tuesday, July 6, through Saturday, July 10, My Favorite Tales! will guide students ages 4 to 7 through the basic theatre principles of focus, concentration, and working with a partner. Then, with assistance from instructor Teresa DeBerry, participants will adapt their favorite fairy tales and myths into a presentation that will be performed for friends and family on the final day of camp!

Choreographer and teaching artist Bethany Dellapolla will lead My Life The Musical! for students ages 9 to 12 starting Tuesday, July 6, through Saturday, July 10, and from Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 6. Participants will work together to create and perform their very own musical! Students will develop ideas for an original script, and will learn standard songs and choreography that culminate in a presentation for family and friends. Students will receive instruction in acting, singing, dance, and musical theater history; and they will also participate in creative theater games and improvisations that help to develop communication skills and encourage them to stretch their imaginative abilities.

Additional My Life The Musical sessions with Bethany Dellapolla will be held for kids ages 7 to 9 from Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, and Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 13.

Improv Squad with Suzanne Clifton Walsh will begin on Monday, July 12, and will continue through Friday, July 16. In this new camp, kids ages 9 to 12 will learn what makes improv games so fun and how the world of improv relates to the world of theater! Students will work with Suzanne to experiment with different forms of improvisation, and use their imagination to create their very own exercises. The camp will culminate in a live improv show for family and friends.

An additional improv camp, Yes ... and improv, for kids ages 7 to 9 will be held Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23.

Master puppeteer Liz Joyce from Goat on a Boat will lead Puppet Power Camp for kids ages 4 to 7 starting Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, and Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27. Campers will create stories, puppets, props and perform little shows throughout the week. Puppets include shadow puppets, Jokester puppets, ball & hand puppets, and tiny marionettes.

Greek Mythology: Mixed up Myths! for kids ages 4 to 7 will be held Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, and is a brand new camp that lets students use their imagination to play with and create their very own versions of the classic Greek Myths. Teresa DeBerry will lead the camp, which will culminate in a presentation of the campers' original stories for family and friends.

Sing! Sing a Song! will be held Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30. Inspired by the ever-popular My Life: The Musical camps, this offering provides students ages 4 to 7 the opportunity to learn the basics of musical theater! Campers will learn basic vocal and dance techniques as they work on a song, and original choreography, which all culminates in a presentation for friends and family on the final day of camp!

Shakespeare Mini-Mainstage for kids ages 9 to 12 starts Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20. Students will work on exploring an abridged, kid-friendly version of a Shakespeare play, culminating in a presentation on the last day of camp for family and friends. As students gain basic instruction in acting, they will become familiar with the classic language, characters, and comedy of The Bard.

An additional Shakespeare Mini-Mainstage camp for kids ages 7 to 9 will be led by Teresa DeBerry starting Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.