Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Twisted Sisters Jay Jay French To Hold Book Signing At LI Music & Entertainment Hall O Photo
Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French To Hold Book Signing At LI Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, October 8

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French will be on hand to sign his book, 'Twisted Business: Lessons from My Life in Rock ‘n Roll' in addition to participating in a related Q&A event at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village.

2
The John W. Engeman Theater Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ Photo
The John W. Engeman Theater Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

The John W. Engeman Theater presents THE WIZARD OF OZ. Contact: Diana Girimonti for more information. 250 Main Street, Northport, New York. 631-609-7915. www.engemantheater.com.

3
THE CRUCIBLE to be Presented Selected as Part of Bay Streets Literature Live! Series Photo
THE CRUCIBLE to be Presented Selected as Part of Bay Street's Literature Live! Series

Meet the cast and crew of Arthur Miller's 'The Crucible,' the selected presentation for Bay Street's Literature Live! series. Get a behind-the-scenes look at this year's production.

4
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The John W. Engeman Theatre Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The John W. Engeman Theatre

What did our critic think of BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The John W. Engeman Theatre?

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute
Theatre Three (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!
Theatre Box (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (9/16-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROSE AND WALSH by Neil Simon
Hampton Theatre Company (10/19-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Hardscrabble Theater (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Beatles Book Signing & Discussion at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHAT?
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arizona Lindsey to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You